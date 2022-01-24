Tigresses register 3rd straight victory smashing Scotland



Players of Bangladesh women's team celebrating after winning the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 match against Scotland at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. photo: BCB

Scottish divas preferred to bat first winning the toss and were bowled out for 77 runs from 17.3 overs. Opener Sarah Bryce was the leading scorer with 29 off 32 while Katie McGill scored 22 off 13 as the 2nd batter to reach a double-digit figure. Rest of the Scottish whiffers made telephonic digits.

Salma Khatun of Bangladesh scalped two wickets for nine runs while Sanjida Akther Meghla, Suraiya Azim and Nahida Akther took as many wickets respectively but spending more runs. Sanjida gave 11, Suraiya12 and Nahida spent 20 runs. Besides, Ritu Moni got one wicket for 10 runs.

Needing ordinary target of 78, Tigresses lost their opener Shamima Sultana in the very first ball of the innings as the wicketkeeper departed for a golden duck. It was the only damage for Bangladesh since another opener Murshida Khatun and one-down batter Fargana Haque Pinky confirmed the victory for Bangladesh remaining unbeaten. Murshida was batting on 50 off 55 with six boundaries and one over boundary while Fargana was on 20 off 36 with one four as Bangladesh reached on 78 with 28 balls to spare.

Kathryn Bryce was the solitary successful Scotland bowler who got the wicket of Sharmin for 12 runs off her four over spell.

Murshida adjudged the Player of the Match for her unbeaten fifty.

Earlier, Tigresses outclassed Malaysia by eight wickets and demolished Kenya by 80 runs.

Girls in Red and Green will take on Sri Lanka today in the last match of the tournament, the virtual final indeed. The winners of today's clash will confirm their participation in the Commonwealth Cricket 2022 joining with India, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Barbados. The Commonwealth Cricket 2022 will be held between July 29 and August 7 in Birmingham, England.

Bangladesh will depart Kuala Lumpur for Dhaka tomorrow.







Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Qualifier 2022Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team banged their counterparts Scotland on Sunday by nine wickets in their 3rd match of the ICC Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Qualifier 2022 at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur.Scottish divas preferred to bat first winning the toss and were bowled out for 77 runs from 17.3 overs. Opener Sarah Bryce was the leading scorer with 29 off 32 while Katie McGill scored 22 off 13 as the 2nd batter to reach a double-digit figure. Rest of the Scottish whiffers made telephonic digits.Salma Khatun of Bangladesh scalped two wickets for nine runs while Sanjida Akther Meghla, Suraiya Azim and Nahida Akther took as many wickets respectively but spending more runs. Sanjida gave 11, Suraiya12 and Nahida spent 20 runs. Besides, Ritu Moni got one wicket for 10 runs.Needing ordinary target of 78, Tigresses lost their opener Shamima Sultana in the very first ball of the innings as the wicketkeeper departed for a golden duck. It was the only damage for Bangladesh since another opener Murshida Khatun and one-down batter Fargana Haque Pinky confirmed the victory for Bangladesh remaining unbeaten. Murshida was batting on 50 off 55 with six boundaries and one over boundary while Fargana was on 20 off 36 with one four as Bangladesh reached on 78 with 28 balls to spare.Kathryn Bryce was the solitary successful Scotland bowler who got the wicket of Sharmin for 12 runs off her four over spell.Murshida adjudged the Player of the Match for her unbeaten fifty.Earlier, Tigresses outclassed Malaysia by eight wickets and demolished Kenya by 80 runs.Girls in Red and Green will take on Sri Lanka today in the last match of the tournament, the virtual final indeed. The winners of today's clash will confirm their participation in the Commonwealth Cricket 2022 joining with India, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Barbados. The Commonwealth Cricket 2022 will be held between July 29 and August 7 in Birmingham, England.Bangladesh will depart Kuala Lumpur for Dhaka tomorrow.