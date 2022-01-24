Junior Tigers thru knock-out phase crushing UAE

Defending Champions Bangladesh confirmed their spot in the quarter final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 winning their 2nd group stage match on Saturday against the United Arab Emirates. The Tigers crushed the UAE by nine wickets at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Bangladesh preferred to chase winning the toss and wrapped-up the UAE on 148 in the penultimate over of the innings. Emirates' boys had been struggling to score against mighty Tigers bowling and started to lose wicket from the very early. They lost both the openers within the 4th overs before adding even 10 on the board.

Middle order batters however, got starts but failed to prolong. One-down batter Dhruv Parashar scored 33 off 82 while skipper Alishan Sharaful gathered 23 off 63 before departing the 22 yards. Punav Mehra, the leading UAE scorer, missed a fifty for seven runs, faced 64 deliveries and hit three boundaries.

Ayan Afzal Khan, batted at nine, was the lone among the rest batters to reach a double-digit mark, scored 11 off 13.

Ripon Mandol was the leading Bangladesh wicket taker, who scalped three wickets for 31 runs while Ashiqur Zaman and Tanzim Shakib shared two wickets each allowing 14 and 32 runs respectively while skipper Rakibul Hasan and Ariful Islam shared one wicket each for 37 and seven runs correspondingly.

Due to interruption by rain the revised target for Bangladesh was to achieve 107 runs from 35 overs and they reached the landmark keeping more than 10 overs at hand losing one wicket. Opening pair laid the winning foundation standing 86 runs' partnership before Iftakher Hossain's departure on 37 off 70 hitting two boundaries and one over boundary.

Another opener Mofizul Islam was unbeaten on 64 off 69. He articulated his innings by six rope kissing and couple of over the top shots, who eventually named the Player of the Match. Prantik Nowrose Nabil was batting on five.

Jash Giyanani was lone successful UAE bowler.

Tigers started the event with a seven-wicket defeat against England but turn around in the next match and beat Canada by eight wickets. Win over UAE therefore, confirmed the quarter-finals for Bangladesh as the runner-ups of Group-A will lock the horns with India, the runner-up of the last World Cup, on January 29 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. Tigers' defeated India in the last Under-19 World Cup final by three wickets to lift the Youth World Cup trophy for the first time.

Bothe semi-finals of the event are slated for January 28 with the final in the following day.












