Nasrul asks Padma Oil Company officials to provide better service

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid asked the officials of Padma Oil Company to provide better and improved service to the consumers alongside the expansion of works through implementing 'business model' in its all entities.

"Efforts to make automation and paperless office must be continued. We must remember automation could help us to curb corruption and ensure accountability," Nasrul Hamid said this while virtually speaking as the chief guest at a signing ceremony and foundation laying stone for the 12-storey building of Padma Oil Company.

"If all activities can be done according to the 'business model', quick success will be achieved. We have to be innovative and communicative for better and improved services," Hamid said.

Padma Oil Company Limited has undertaken a project to construct a Modern Residential cum Commercial Office Building having 12 stories and two basement facilities in the city. Nasrul said monitoring of project implementation should be expedited as the project should be completed in time.

Mahbub Hossain, Senior Secretary of Energy Division, ABM Azad, Chairman of BPC, and Masudur Rahman, Managing Director of Padma Oil Company Ltd, among others, spoke on the occasion.