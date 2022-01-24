Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’

Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’

Three months ago, actors Pori Moni and Sariful Razz married at a private ceremony out of the public eye. But now the couple have held a formal celebration of their union with their friends, family and co-workers. Directors Giasuddin Selim and Chayanika Chowdhury have published photos of the event on their Facebook pages.
Pori Moni and Sariful Razz were quietly married on Oct 17, but the two held a brilliant wedding reception at their Banani home on Saturday to celebrate their union with friends and family.
"The two of them married quietly," director Giasuddin Selim told bdnews24.com. "Not even their family knew. But the two families got together and now they're having a more formal event. They had the gaye holud and now they're having the wedding."
The ceremony was attended by a number of notable figures in the film industry including director Redoan Rony, director Giasuddin Selim, director Chayanika Chowdhury and actor DA Tayeb. Three months ago, the happy couple did not have a chance to celebrate with a gaye holud or wedding. But now the two can pose for the cameras at a resplendent ceremony.
Shariful Razz had previously told bdnews24.com that the two would hold a large event to formally celebrate their marriage after everything had settled.
Social media was humming with speculation on Jan 10 when Pori Moni posted a photo with Razz on her Facebook account, suggesting the two were expecting a child. The post was soon followed by a confirmation of the pregnancy and the announcement the couple had married in October.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nasrul asks Padma Oil Company officials to provide better service
Firemen busy dousing the fire on the sixth floor of a multi-storied building
Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
Weather impacts adverse on South Asian female workers’ earning
Driver of killer bus  remanded, helper sent to jail
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually opening Police Week 2022
Matarbari Deep Sea Port to be linked with national railway network
Kamrul new Disaster Management Secretary


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft