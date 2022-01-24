Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Weather impacts adverse on South Asian female workers’ earning

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Staff Correspondent

Rising heat and heavier rains across South Asia are forcing home-based women workers to cut down on hours as their houses get hotter or are flooded often, resulting in a loss of income they cannot afford, researchers said on Thursday.
In a survey of 202 women in cities across India, Nepal and Bangladesh, more than 40 per cent said they were spending less time on their informal jobs and earning less, found HomeNet South Asia, a regional network of groups representing home-based workers.
Across South Asia, women home workers make up nearly a quarter of total female employment, against only 6 per cent for men, HomeNet said in a report, adding "home (based) work is one of the most vulnerable and lowest-paid types of work".
Higher summer temperatures have directly impacted afternoon productivity, with some women reporting a 30 per cent drop in what they make, from food to clothing, according to the report.
"Living in a semi-pucca house (hut) with a tin roof becomes so hot that working in the afternoon is very difficult in summer," said Goma Darji, a garment worker from Nepal who was cited in the report.
"If I use the fan, the electricity bill goes up, which I can't afford," she added. Mamtaben, an Indian street-food vendor, has also seen her income shrink as heat and unseasonal rains reduce the length of time she can hawk her wares.
"Because the weather is so hot, all the food prepared gets spoilt and wasted if we don't sell it the same day," Mamtaben was quoted as saying in the report, which examined the impact of climate change on home-based workers.
Lead researcher Dharmistha Chauhan told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that such women are part of global supply chains and there is an urgent need for companies to start investing in them. "They need support for re-skilling and help to become climate-resilient," she said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nasrul asks Padma Oil Company officials to provide better service
Firemen busy dousing the fire on the sixth floor of a multi-storied building
Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
Weather impacts adverse on South Asian female workers’ earning
Driver of killer bus  remanded, helper sent to jail
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually opening Police Week 2022
Matarbari Deep Sea Port to be linked with national railway network
Kamrul new Disaster Management Secretary


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft