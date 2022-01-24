Weather impacts adverse on South Asian female workers’ earning

Rising heat and heavier rains across South Asia are forcing home-based women workers to cut down on hours as their houses get hotter or are flooded often, resulting in a loss of income they cannot afford, researchers said on Thursday.

In a survey of 202 women in cities across India, Nepal and Bangladesh, more than 40 per cent said they were spending less time on their informal jobs and earning less, found HomeNet South Asia, a regional network of groups representing home-based workers.

Across South Asia, women home workers make up nearly a quarter of total female employment, against only 6 per cent for men, HomeNet said in a report, adding "home (based) work is one of the most vulnerable and lowest-paid types of work".

Higher summer temperatures have directly impacted afternoon productivity, with some women reporting a 30 per cent drop in what they make, from food to clothing, according to the report.

"Living in a semi-pucca house (hut) with a tin roof becomes so hot that working in the afternoon is very difficult in summer," said Goma Darji, a garment worker from Nepal who was cited in the report.

"If I use the fan, the electricity bill goes up, which I can't afford," she added. Mamtaben, an Indian street-food vendor, has also seen her income shrink as heat and unseasonal rains reduce the length of time she can hawk her wares.

"Because the weather is so hot, all the food prepared gets spoilt and wasted if we don't sell it the same day," Mamtaben was quoted as saying in the report, which examined the impact of climate change on home-based workers.

Lead researcher Dharmistha Chauhan told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that such women are part of global supply chains and there is an urgent need for companies to start investing in them. "They need support for re-skilling and help to become climate-resilient," she said.









