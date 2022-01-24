Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Matuail Road Accident

Driver of killer bus  remanded, helper sent to jail

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Court Correspondent

The driver of  bus of the Saintmartin  Paribahan, which hit an auto-rickshaw at Matuail on Friday leaving three members of a family dead, was placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Sunday.
The court also sent the helper of the bus to jail after rejecting his remand plea.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tariqul Islam passed the order after Sub Inspector Biswajit Sarker of Jatrabari Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the duo before the court with a five-day remand plea for each.
The remanded driver is Delwar Hossain and Korban Ali is his helper. A team of RAB-10 arrested driver Delwar from Manikganj town and helper Korban Ali from Dhaka's Jatrabari on Saturday afternoon.
Three members of a family were killed and two others were injured as a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Matuail area of Jatrabari in the capital on Friday morning. The deceased were Abdur Rahman, 60, his daughter Sharmin Begum, 38, and her husband Riazul, 45. Sharmin's daughter Brishti, 6, and the auto-rickshaw driver were injured in the accident. The family members arrived in Dhaka to visit Abdur Rahman's wife Shahida Begum who is being treated at National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital in Mohakhali.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nasrul asks Padma Oil Company officials to provide better service
Firemen busy dousing the fire on the sixth floor of a multi-storied building
Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
Weather impacts adverse on South Asian female workers’ earning
Driver of killer bus  remanded, helper sent to jail
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually opening Police Week 2022
Matarbari Deep Sea Port to be linked with national railway network
Kamrul new Disaster Management Secretary


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft