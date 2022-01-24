Driver of killer bus  remanded, helper sent to jail

The driver of bus of the Saintmartin Paribahan, which hit an auto-rickshaw at Matuail on Friday leaving three members of a family dead, was placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Sunday.

The court also sent the helper of the bus to jail after rejecting his remand plea.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tariqul Islam passed the order after Sub Inspector Biswajit Sarker of Jatrabari Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the duo before the court with a five-day remand plea for each.

The remanded driver is Delwar Hossain and Korban Ali is his helper. A team of RAB-10 arrested driver Delwar from Manikganj town and helper Korban Ali from Dhaka's Jatrabari on Saturday afternoon.

Three members of a family were killed and two others were injured as a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Matuail area of Jatrabari in the capital on Friday morning. The deceased were Abdur Rahman, 60, his daughter Sharmin Begum, 38, and her husband Riazul, 45. Sharmin's daughter Brishti, 6, and the auto-rickshaw driver were injured in the accident. The family members arrived in Dhaka to visit Abdur Rahman's wife Shahida Begum who is being treated at National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital in Mohakhali.









