Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:39 PM
Home Back Page

Matarbari Deep Sea Port to be linked with national railway network

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 23: The government has taken up a step to connect Moheshkhali with the National Railway network.
According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the Matarbari of Moheshkhali will be connected by train with the construction of 26 kilometre rail line at a cost of Taka 13,000 crore. The new line will begin from Chokoria of the under-construction Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line.
The government has taken the step to carry containers from the Matarbari Deep sea port to other container yards of the country.
M Abidur Rahman, Project Director of Dhaka-Cox's Bazar dual Gauge Double Line Project, told the Daily Observer that the feasibility study in this connection had already been completed. "The design of the project has also been completed," he said. Eleven km long line will be constructed as elevated expressway as per design.
Meanwhile, over 63 per cent of the under-construction Matarbari Deep Sea Port has already been completed.
Besides, the construction works of two units of Ultra Super Critical coal fired power plant by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) having the generation capacity of 1200 MW have also been progressing fast.
The first unit will go into production in January 2024 while the second unit in July in the same year.
Meanwhile, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provided an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan of 90 million US Dollar for the project, in June 2014. The ODA loan has a repayment period of 30 years and grace period of 10 years.
Besides, JICA awarded another ODA loan worth 20 million US Dollar to the government in June 2018 for the development of the Matarbari port.
JICA Study Team and Tokyo Electric Power Services prepared the environmental impact study for the power plant.
A consortium of Sumitomo, Toshiba and IHI was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project, in August 2017.
Sumitomo subcontracted Toshiba Plant Systems and Services for constructing the port and providing other plant equipment and associated civil work, while Penta-Ocean Construction was awarded a 1.4 billion US Dollar-worth subcontract for the construction works related to Matarbari port. The construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is complete. The work to widen the channel by another 100 metres is ongoing.
Once completed, the channel will enable ships with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes to sail in. It will look like the Kashima Port in Japan.
Two jetties have been constructed for the plant and a dozen more will be built for commercial use. One of the jetties for the plant will be used to import coal and the other for oil.


