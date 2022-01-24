Kamrul new Disaster Management Secretary

Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Kamrul Hasan has been appointed as new Secretary to the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

The Public Administration Ministry on Sunday issued a gazette notification in this regard.

He will replace Md. Mohsin, the incumbent secretary to the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, who will go on his post retirement leave (PRL) on January 30 this year after completing his 30 years in the public service. He was also an admin cadre officer of the BCS 9th batch.

Kamrul Hasan is an admin cadre officer of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 11th batch. Earlier, the PA Ministry promoted him to the rank of a secretary from additional secretary rank.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Department of Environment Md. Ahrafuddin was appointed as new Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram.





