Socialist Students Front’s 38th founding  anniv observed

Socialist Students' Front (Marxist) on Sunday celebrated its 38th founding anniversary maintaining hygiene rules.

To mark the day, they brought out a short rally from the premises of TSC on the Dhaka University (DU) campus at around 11:00 am. After circling several roads of the campus, the rally ended at the base of Anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture.

Acting President of the organization Joydeep Bhattacharya presided over the programme while General Secretary Rashed Shahriar and Publicity and Publication Secretary Rafiquzzaman Farid addressed the rally among others. Office Secretary Salman Siddiqui conducted the programme.

The speakers said the Socialist Students' Front was established 38 years ago on January 21, 1984 in the womb of the anti-authoritarian movement.

They said the organization was established on the basis of the thoughts of Marxism-Leninism-Comrade Shibdas Ghosh to build a student movement that would complement the social revolution in this country.

They further said, "Our organization has been fighting for universal, science-based, secular and democratic education since the student organizations of the leftist movement in this country laid their ideological foundation on productive work-oriented education."

Expressing solidarity with the movement of the students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), they demanded removal of the VC who is 'moraly defeated'.









