Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EVM to be dumped in the Bay before next polls: Goyeshwar  

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

"Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) box will be thrown in the Bay of Bengal before the next national elections," said BNP Standing Committee Member Goyeshwar Chandra Roy.
He said this at a discussion meeting organized by Zia Citizens Forum at the National Press Club on Saturday.
The meeting was organized demanding unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and elections under a neutral government.
Goyeshwar Chandra Roy said, "The government wants to show the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election as an example of fair election. Even animals feel embarrassed when government said this, but Awami League has no feelings. The EVM box will be thrown in the Bay of Bengal before the next elections to restore the people's right to vote in the country," he added.
Goyeshwar Roy said, "If government resigned and held elections under a neutral government the rage of the people against them would subside."
Addressing the Awami League leaders, Goyeshwar said, "You have no chance to flee the country. If you want to stay in the country, prepare to stay in peace. Give an election under a neutral government by resigning voluntarily."
"The government is using coronavirus situation for self-defence to deal with public outrage," BNP Standing Committee Member said adding that, "According to an international media survey, 86 per cent of the people say that health restrictions have been imposed in Bangladesh for political reasons, not considering public health."
"We are not obliged to abide by government restrictions for political purposes. Time will tell when and what to do," the BNP leader added.
Addressing the BNP leaders and activists, Goyeshwar Roy said, "Democracy cannot be brought back to the country just by sitting at home and discussing. We need to accelerate our movement on the road."
He mentioned, "The government is imposing restrictions and section 144 out of fear of mass movement for the Khaleda Zia release. The government already realizes the strength of the BNP and the people. "
Regarding various corruptions including Awami League leaders and activists, Goyeshwar said, "Maybe the episode of opposition leaders and activists going to jail will come to an end. However, the prison will not be empty. Those in power involved in various corruptions, including terrorism, will have to go to jail."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EVM to be dumped in the Bay before next polls: Goyeshwar  
No breakthrough yet on students demand
Students wearing shrouds demand removal of SUST VC
UN chief calls for probe into Saudi-led air raids
10 suspects involved in question paper leakage rounded up in city  
Businessmen ask for loan payment time extension
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Draft law on EC formation has shortcomings: Shamsul Huda


Latest News
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Keep up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: FM urges UK
Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan
Unilever's Sakshi named among top global HR leaders in Bangladesh
Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Govt, private offices to run with 50pc manpower from Monday
Trial proceedings on FR Tower design forgery case to continue: HC
15 poets, authors to get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Even a VC has no guts to quit without govt permission: Manna
Most Read News
Chattogram outplay Dhaka to register first win
90 tonnes of US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalized again
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Bangladesh sees daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission
Who's this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?
17 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues
7 killed, 28 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft