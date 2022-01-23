EVM to be dumped in the Bay before next polls: Goyeshwar  

"Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) box will be thrown in the Bay of Bengal before the next national elections," said BNP Standing Committee Member Goyeshwar Chandra Roy.

He said this at a discussion meeting organized by Zia Citizens Forum at the National Press Club on Saturday.

The meeting was organized demanding unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and elections under a neutral government.

Goyeshwar Chandra Roy said, "The government wants to show the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election as an example of fair election. Even animals feel embarrassed when government said this, but Awami League has no feelings. The EVM box will be thrown in the Bay of Bengal before the next elections to restore the people's right to vote in the country," he added.

Goyeshwar Roy said, "If government resigned and held elections under a neutral government the rage of the people against them would subside."

Addressing the Awami League leaders, Goyeshwar said, "You have no chance to flee the country. If you want to stay in the country, prepare to stay in peace. Give an election under a neutral government by resigning voluntarily."

"The government is using coronavirus situation for self-defence to deal with public outrage," BNP Standing Committee Member said adding that, "According to an international media survey, 86 per cent of the people say that health restrictions have been imposed in Bangladesh for political reasons, not considering public health."

"We are not obliged to abide by government restrictions for political purposes. Time will tell when and what to do," the BNP leader added.

Addressing the BNP leaders and activists, Goyeshwar Roy said, "Democracy cannot be brought back to the country just by sitting at home and discussing. We need to accelerate our movement on the road."

He mentioned, "The government is imposing restrictions and section 144 out of fear of mass movement for the Khaleda Zia release. The government already realizes the strength of the BNP and the people. "

Regarding various corruptions including Awami League leaders and activists, Goyeshwar said, "Maybe the episode of opposition leaders and activists going to jail will come to an end. However, the prison will not be empty. Those in power involved in various corruptions, including terrorism, will have to go to jail."