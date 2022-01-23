10 suspects involved in question paper leakage rounded up in city  

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested 10 members of a gang, including a female upazila vice chairman, for their suspected involvement in leakage of question paper of government job recruitment test.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) detained

them conducting drives at Mirpur, Tejgaon Industrial Area and Kakrail from 3:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday, said a press release of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The detainees are Mahbububa Nasreen Rupa, vice-chairman of Dhupchanchia upazila of Bogura, Mahmudul Hasan Azad, an official of Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) office, Noman Siddique, Al Amin Roni, Nahid Hasan, Shaheed Ullah, Tanjir Ahmed, Raju Ahmed, Hasibul Hasan and Rakibul Hasan.

Six listening devices, master cards, six SIM cards, five bank cheques, seven non-judicial stamps, 10 smartphones, 18 admit cards and three sets of leaked question papers of a recruitment test were seized from their possession.

A test was held on Friday for recruiting 550 auditors for Defence Finance Department of Office of Controller General Defence Finance.

Police detained the gang members based on secret information that the gang members were involved in leaking question paper of the test and supplying answers to candidates through digital devices and mobile apps.

The detainees reportedly admitted that they had earned huge amount of money by leaking question papers of different recruitment tests for government service.







