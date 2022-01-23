Businessmen ask for loan payment time extension

When the country's economy was finding pace overcoming the Delta variant, it is again facing a hurdle with the new Omicron variant on surge. In such a situation, business leaders across the country have asked the government for extension of timeframe to at least next June to repay the loan installments.

They made the demand at a discussion meeting of the Council of Chamber Presidents-2022 organized by the FBCCI on Saturday.

Presidents and vice-presidents of district, city and chambers of women

entrepreneurs from all over the country addressed the meeting.

Businessmen said that after the second wave of the corona, now the Omicron variant has again created a fragile situation in business and trade.

In such a situation many businessmen do not have the capacity to pay the loan installments. If Bangladesh Bank does not extend the time, many of the borrowers will be defaulters, which will be detrimental to the country's economy in the long run.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin was present as the chief guest at the meeting held at the FBCCI office. Expressing solidarity with the demands of the businessmen, the President said that at least 50 per cent of the borrowers would be defaulters if the term of the loan classification facility was not extended.

Bangladesh Bank's policy support is now even more needed to overcome the pandemic recession. Otherwise, it will be difficult for business, trade and the economy to recover.

The FBCCI president said the sectors whose business activities were shut down under the instruction of the government to control the Corona epidemic have not yet received incentive loans. Small and medium entrepreneurs have been most affected by the epidemic. But while other incentive funds were almost 100 per cent discounted a large portion of SME incentives were not distributed.

FBCCI President called upon the government to keep the private sector in the policy-making meeting to create a business-friendly environment in the country. He said the private sector contributes 82 percent to the economy. Therefore, as a representative of the private sector, it is important for the FBCCI to have a say in any policy formulation.

The meeting was chaired by Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, President of the Council of Chamber Presidents and Senior Vice President of the FBCCI. Among the directors of FBCCI Rezul Kareim Rejnu, Tahmin Ahmed, Priti Chakrabarty, Nizam Uddin, Anwar ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez and Ali Hossain Shishir spoke at the meeting.

FBCCI Vice-Presidents Aminul Haque Shamim, Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Habib Ullah Dawn, M.A. Razzak Khan Raj and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the meeting.







