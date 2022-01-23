

Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities

The country's first youth organization, founded by Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni on November 11 in 1972, is trying to get back its historic image under the leadership of its Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, elder son of Fazlul Haque Moni, and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil.

The target of the new leadership of the Jubo League is the welfare of the people. In addition to mobilizing the organization across the country,

they have also undertaken various humanitarian programmes. One of which is giving shelter to the homeless by making homes from their own funds like the government Ashrayan (shelter) project.

Leaders and activists of various units of the organization passed the last year doing different gracious and benevolent works as they were instructed by the centre.

The chairman of the organization always instructs its leaders and activists to follow the works and ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, as he used to work for humanity.

According to Jubo League sources, 124 houses have been handed over in 4 steps through the Ashrayan programme among the helpless and landless people by Jubo League in the way of the Ashrayan project of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This programme is still ongoing. The Jubo League has constructed 350 such houses across the country at their own expense.

It not only gave shelter to the homeless. Apart from this, Jubo League is also involved in various humanitarian activities. During the corona pandemic last year, Jubo League took part in various activities including providing food aid to the helpless people, providing free oxygen, telemedicine services and arranging funerals of the dead.

The youth organization distributed food items among about 75 lakh destitute people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic across the country. During the holy month of Ramadan and the month of August, also month of mourning, last year Jubo League distributed Iftar and food items among the helpless people across the country.

About 2 million people were served through telemedicine services last year. Free oxygen services and free ambulance services were provided to people affected by coronavirus across the country.

Besides, Jubo League has donated 190 large oxygen cylinders to different hospitals in the capital. It also distributed hand sanitizers and facemasks among the mass people across the country for health protection against the deadly Covid-19.

The leaders and activists of the organization also cut the paddy on 20,000 hectares of land of helpless farmers in the Corona pandemic period and handed it over to the farmers.

From environment-friendly consciousness the leaders and activists of Jubo League have planted more than one crore trees across the country to protect the environment.

Meanwhile, blankets, sarees and lungis have been distributed among the cold-stricken people from the organization. They also provided clothing and food items to speech impaired, hearing impaired, third gender people and autistic children. Besides, wheelchairs, clothing and food items were also provided to the physically handicapped.

Jubo League has arranged different discussion programmes on Bangabandhu, country's Liberation War and Bangladesh to spread the Bangabandhu's ideology and the spirit of Liberation War among the countrymen.

The associate body of AL has published the book 'Priyo Bangabandhu,' a collection of letters written to Bangabandhu on the occasion of Mujib's centenary.

During the month of December, mobile film exhibitions, photo exhibitions and painting competitions based on the Great Liberation War were organized. Jubo League also extended their helping hands to the insolvent veteran freedom fighters.

While talking to the Daily Observer Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said, "We took the responsibility of the organization during a hard time after a big scandal. From then we have been trying to return to the basic principles of politics and we were inspired by the autobiography of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We have identified that we have to concentrate on people and serve them. This is the only way to reclaim our identity and reputation inspired by Bangabandhu."

"You know that Bangabandhu started his politics by helping people and standing beside the wounded during the communal riots in 1942. He worked in a gruel-kitchen for refugees during the riots. Following Bangabandhu's principles we started humanitarian works through distributing warm clothes among the cold-stricken people in the month of December in 2019," he added.

Sheikh Parash said corona pandemic hit the country in March of 2020 and our leaders and activists stood beside the helpless and destitute during the lockdown period due to the Covid-19 virus. Our activists reached food to the doorsteps of people at the risk of their lives.

"Within the organization we started orientation of benevolent and humanitarian works. Once, Jubo League activists were used by some people for their personal benefits. Now, leaders and activists are keeping them engaged in humanitarian activities which are our ultimate goal," he added.

The Jubo League Chairman also said, "We have achieved the term 'Humanitarian Jubo League' from people by doing the jobs of public interest. Now, we are focusing on building a humane society. We want to be a part of progressive Bangladesh that is led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Then Bangabandhu's dreamt 'Sonar Bangla' would be built."







