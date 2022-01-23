Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Draft law on EC formation has shortcomings: Shamsul Huda

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 326
Staff Correspondent

Former chief election commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda on Saturday said there are shortcomings in the draft law being formulated to constitute the election commission. The proposed law has to be amended to a great extent, he added.
ATM Shamsul Huda made the remark in a debate on 'formation of acceptable election commission depends on the willingness of the political parties'. Debate for Democracy organised this
shadow parliamentary debate at the Film Development Corporation in the capital on Saturday.
The election commission bill is scheduled to be placed in parliament on Sunday. On January 17, the Cabinet approved the draft of the 'Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner Appointment Act, 2022'.
About the proposed law, Shamsul Huda said, "There was lacking of confidence. It was necessary to scrutinise the law further. There was no necessity for hurry. Going through this draft law, it seems it is a draft of the search committee."
Criticising the proposed law, the former chief election commissioner said, "Honest and clean image persons should be recruited in the election commission. As per the proposed law, if an allegation is levelled against anybody and he or she is acquitted of that, there is no bar to recruit the person. It does not seem good to me."
Replying to newsmen, Shamsul Huda said it is necessary to take the opinion of the people over the proposed law. He said many constitutional bodies have been destroyed in 50 years and those have to be built. Fifty years have been passed since the liberation, but none of the political organisations wants that a good election commission is established. Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury presided over the event.
Bangladesh University of Business and Technology joined on behalf of the government while World University of Bangladesh represented the opposition as debaters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EVM to be dumped in the Bay before next polls: Goyeshwar  
No breakthrough yet on students demand
Students wearing shrouds demand removal of SUST VC
UN chief calls for probe into Saudi-led air raids
10 suspects involved in question paper leakage rounded up in city  
Businessmen ask for loan payment time extension
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Draft law on EC formation has shortcomings: Shamsul Huda


Latest News
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Keep up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: FM urges UK
Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan
Unilever's Sakshi named among top global HR leaders in Bangladesh
Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Govt, private offices to run with 50pc manpower from Monday
Trial proceedings on FR Tower design forgery case to continue: HC
15 poets, authors to get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Even a VC has no guts to quit without govt permission: Manna
Most Read News
Chattogram outplay Dhaka to register first win
90 tonnes of US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalized again
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Bangladesh sees daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission
Who's this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?
17 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues
7 killed, 28 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft