Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Schools, colleges to return to online classes: Ministry

Education Ministry issues 11-point directives for schools, colleges

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 330

The Ministry of Education on Saturday issued 11-point directives, including resuming online classes,  for schools and colleges during the closure till February 6 to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The ministry issued a notification in this regard for schools and colleges under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education followed by a notice of the Cabinet Division issued on Friday. According to the notice, all the schools, colleges of the country will remain closed from January 21 to February 6.
The other directives of the ministry are
- Vaccination of students aged between 12 to 17 years against Covid-19 will continue following the health guidelines in coordination with the zonal offices of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, District Education Office, Upazila Secondary Education Offices, local administration and Civil Surgeons.
- the authorities will take measures to keep electricity, telephone, water, internet connections  uninterrupted and safe in classes, libraries and laboratories.
-Special importance will be given on maintenance and security of assets of the educational institutions during the period.
-The head of the educational institutions can engage teachers and staff in work for emergency need on condition of maintaining health guidelines properly.
The institutions having dormitories may keep the dormitories open maintaining health protocols until any further notice is issued in this regard.
-All the staff, officers and teachers of offices, institutions under the directorate  need to collect vaccine certificates.
-Offices of the educational institutions  will remain open and operate following the health guidelines.
-The ongoing sports competitions arranged by National Madrasa, School and Technical Sports Association will remain suspended until further notice
_Regular cleaning activities at the educational institutions will continue as before.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EVM to be dumped in the Bay before next polls: Goyeshwar  
No breakthrough yet on students demand
Students wearing shrouds demand removal of SUST VC
UN chief calls for probe into Saudi-led air raids
10 suspects involved in question paper leakage rounded up in city  
Businessmen ask for loan payment time extension
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Draft law on EC formation has shortcomings: Shamsul Huda


Latest News
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Keep up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: FM urges UK
Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan
Unilever's Sakshi named among top global HR leaders in Bangladesh
Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Govt, private offices to run with 50pc manpower from Monday
Trial proceedings on FR Tower design forgery case to continue: HC
15 poets, authors to get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Even a VC has no guts to quit without govt permission: Manna
Most Read News
Chattogram outplay Dhaka to register first win
90 tonnes of US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalized again
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Bangladesh sees daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission
Who's this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?
17 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues
7 killed, 28 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft