Schools, colleges to return to online classes: Ministry

The Ministry of Education on Saturday issued 11-point directives, including resuming online classes, for schools and colleges during the closure till February 6 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The ministry issued a notification in this regard for schools and colleges under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education followed by a notice of the Cabinet Division issued on Friday. According to the notice, all the schools, colleges of the country will remain closed from January 21 to February 6.

The other directives of the ministry are

- Vaccination of students aged between 12 to 17 years against Covid-19 will continue following the health guidelines in coordination with the zonal offices of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, District Education Office, Upazila Secondary Education Offices, local administration and Civil Surgeons.

- the authorities will take measures to keep electricity, telephone, water, internet connections uninterrupted and safe in classes, libraries and laboratories.

-Special importance will be given on maintenance and security of assets of the educational institutions during the period.

-The head of the educational institutions can engage teachers and staff in work for emergency need on condition of maintaining health guidelines properly.

The institutions having dormitories may keep the dormitories open maintaining health protocols until any further notice is issued in this regard.

-All the staff, officers and teachers of offices, institutions under the directorate need to collect vaccine certificates.

-Offices of the educational institutions will remain open and operate following the health guidelines.

-The ongoing sports competitions arranged by National Madrasa, School and Technical Sports Association will remain suspended until further notice

_Regular cleaning activities at the educational institutions will continue as before. -UNB





