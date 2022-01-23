7 senior police officers made Addl IGP

Seven senior police officers have been promoted to the post of Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Grade-2).

The promoted officials belong to the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 12th and 15th batches.

A notification signed by the Home Ministry's Joint Secretary (Public Security Division) Md Anwarul Islam was issued in this regard on Saturday.

The promoted officials are Police Headquarters' DIG Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Mazumder, Central Police Hospital Chief DIG Dr Hasan ul Haider, Additional IGP (current

charge) and SB chief Md Monirul Islam, Barisal Metropolitan Police (BMP) Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan, Industrial Police Chief DIG Mahbubur Rahman and Mymensingh Range DIG Barrister Md Harun-ar-Rashid.











