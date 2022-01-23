Boosters ‘90pc effective’ against Omicron: US

WASHINGTON, Jan 22: Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have proven highly effective at preventing Omicron-related hospitalisations, according to three new studies by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The booster doses were 90 percent effective at keeping people out of hospital after they had become infected with the Omicron variant. The doses were also 82 percent effective at preventing emergency department and urgent care visits, data indicated.

"It really shows the importance of getting a booster dose," the CDC's Emma Accorsi, one of the study's authors, said on Friday. "Americans should get boosters if at least five months have passed since they completed their Pfizer or Moderna series, but millions who are eligible have not gotten them." The research comprised the first large US studies to look at vaccine protection against Omicron, health officials said.

The papers echo previous research - including studies in Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom - indicating available vaccines are less effective against Omicron than earlier versions of the coronavirus, but also that booster doses rev up virus-fighting

antibodies to increase the chance of avoiding symptomatic infection.

The first study looked at hospitalisations and emergency room and urgent care centre visits in 10 states, from August to this month. The paper evaluated data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalizations across 10 states from August 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022.

During the period when the Delta variant was dominant, vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalization was 90 percent between 14-179 days after dose two of a vaccine, fell to 81 percent more than 180 days after the second dose, and rose to 94 percent 14 days or more after dose three. After Omicron became dominant, the vaccine efficacy estimate against hospitalization between 14-179 days after dose two was 81 percent, 57 percent after more than 180 days from dose two, and 90 percent 14 or more days after dose three.

A second CDC paper, based on data from 25 US state and local jurisdictions, found that vaccine efficacy against infection waned from 93 percent prior to Delta to around 80 percent when Delta became dominant, but protection against death remained stable and high at 94 percent.

Vaccine efficacy against infection fell to 68 percent by the time Omicron emerged. The authors weren't able to derive an estimate for vaccine efficacy against death during Omicron, because of a lag in reporting, but the broad scientific expectation is that it will remain very high.

The paper also showed that while deaths among fully vaccinated people rose sharply during the Delta wave -- totaling more than 20,000 people between July to November -- unvaccinated people were still 16 times more likely to die during the same period.

Protection was even greater for people who were boosted. Between October to November, unvaccinated people were around 50 times more likely to die from Covid than people who were vaccinated and boosted. -AFP









