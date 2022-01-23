

Covid-19 claims highest 17 lives in 101 days

In the last eight days, the death rate has increased more than 242 per cent.

On last Saturday, seven patients died due to Covid-19, eight on Sunday, 10 on Monday, 10 on Tuesday, 12 on Wednesday, four on Thursday, 12 on Friday and 17 on Saturday.

Besides, on last Saturday, 3,447 patients infected with the Covid-19, 5,222 on Sunday, 6,676 on Monday, 8,407 on Tuesday, 9,500 on Wednesday, 10,888 on Thursday, 11,434 on Friday and 9,614 on Saturday.

However, some 9,614 new cases were also detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, bringing the number of cases to 1,674,230.

On October 13 last year the country recorded the same number of casualties.

Besides, 482 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,556,079 and overall recovery rate at 92.94, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 28.02 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.86 per cent and the death rate at 1.68 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 34,311 samples.

Among the 17 new deceased, 11 were men and six were women. All of them died while undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Eleven deaths were reported in Dhaka Division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna, and one each in Barisal and Mymensingh divisions.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.5 million lives and infected over 339 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 273 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.









