Unstable kitchen markets mount people’s sufferings

The prices of edible oil have further risen in city's kitchen markets at the weekend.

On the other hand, the prices of fine rice, flour, lentil, onion and ginger declined slightly. Prices of sugar, broiler chicken, fish, beef and mutton remained unchanged.

However, the price of eggs has increased. Although the supply has increased, the price of winter vegetables has not decreased.

During the first and second wave of the coronavirus, many people in the country lost their jobs and went below the poverty line. Many have not yet been able to overcome that effect.

In this case, the new coronavirus infection has increased the fear among the people. In such a situation, if the prices of daily commodities continue to rise, the low-income people will suffer more.

Experts say that the increase in the price of the product in the global market has affected the local

market.

Moreover, prices are rising due to lower production and supply of goods than the demand.

However, buyers claim that the price of the product is rising due to the syndicate of unscrupulous traders.

However, retailers say the market has become more unstable since the rise in fuel prices. They think that the price of the product is increasing due to the increase in the cost of transportation.

According to the government market regulator Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the prices of a number of commodities have also gone up in the market. Although the proposal to increase the price of edible oil was rejected, the refiners are raising the price of oil ignoring the official decision. As a result, the prices of consumer goods are going beyond the reach of low income people. Five litre bottled soybean oil is being sold in the retail market depending on the brand at Tk 750 to Tk 790. Besides, the consumer has to pay Tk 150 to Tk 155 per litre to buy loose soybean oil.

Besides, bottled soybean oil is being sold in the retail market at Tk160 to Tk 165. Loose palm oil is selling at Tk 135 to Tk 140 per litre and palm oil super at Tk 140 to Tk145 per litre.

Retailers say the prices are the highest in the last decade. Despite the fall in prices in the international market, the general consumers are dissatisfied with the increase in the price of edible oil in the country.

Consumers are talking about taking steps to reduce the price of edible oil quickly.

Halim Sarkar, a resident of East Raja Bazar in the capital, was buying edible oil from Farmgate Market on weekends.

He said that the price of edible oil is increasing gradually at home while it is decreasing in the international market. Oil prices are being raised ignoring government decisions. Market monitoring needs to be strengthened to ensure fair prices.

Jalal Sikder, a trader at Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, the price of edible oil is rising in Maulvi Bazar, known as the wholesale market of the commodity.

While visiting different kitchen markets including Kawran Bazar, Farmgate Bazar, Town Hall Market, Rayer Bazar City Corporation Market and Mirpur-1 City Corporation Bazar this correspondent found that the price of fine rice has come down a little. Fine rice called Nazirshail and Miniket is being sold at Tk 65 to Tk 70 per kg.

Besides, coarse rice and China IRRI are being sold at Tk 48 to Tk 50 and medium quality Pajam and Lata rice are being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 60. Per kg flour (packet) is being sold at Tk 42 to Tk 45 and open flour at Tk 38 to Tk 40. In this case, the retailers said that the price has come down a bit.

Besides, per kg lentil pulses are being sold at Tk 95 to Tk 115, local onion at Tk 35 to Tk 40, imported onion at Tk 30. Per kg sugar Tk 75 to Tk 80, broiler chicken at Tk 160 to Tk 165, per kg beef Tk 580 to Tk 600 and mutton at Tk 900 to Tk 1000 are being sold in retail market.

For months, traders have been assuring that prices will come down as supply of winter vegetables increase in the market.

However, the price of vegetables did not decrease as expected. Cauliflower Tk 40 to Tk 50 and cabbage Tk 30 to Tk 40 per piece, hybrid cucumber is being sold in the retail market at Tk 60 per kg. Tomato Tk 40, cucumber Tk 50, bean Tk 50 to Tk 60, eggplant Tk 60, new potato Tk 30, radish Tk 40, turnip Tk 40, karola Tk 60, green chilli Tk 80, and papaya is being sold at Tk 30. In addition, each piece of pumpkin is being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70.

Mohammed Russell, a vegetable seller in Kawran Bazar kitchen market in the capital told although the price of vegetables is lower at this time of the year, this time it is an exception. The price of any vegetable except potato has not come down much.







