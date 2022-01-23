DiCaprio lauds BD for protecting biodiversity

Oscar-winning Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio has congratulated the Government of Bangladesh and other relevant stakeholders for establishing a Marine Protected Area (MPA) around Saint Martin's Island.

Taking to his verified Twitter account, DiCaprio said that this move will safeguard the biodiversity in that significant area.

"Congrats to the Government of Bangladesh, local communities and NGOs on a newly established Marine Protected Area around Saint Martin's Island that will protect an incredible community of biodiversity and provide key habitat for Bangladesh's only coral reef," DiCaprio wrote. He also shared a photograph crediting Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), showcasing the picturesque view of the mentioned area.

Posted at 8:30 pm (Bangladesh Time) on Friday, the tweet has been garnering massive attention with retweets and likes from his followers around the world.

"This newly declared marine protected area spans 672 square miles on Bangladesh's southernmost tip," said the actor and environmentalist.

In a separate post from his verified Facebook page, he said the tropical waters are home to the country's only corals, as well as pods of elusive Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins and endangered whale sharks, now sheltered by the region's newest protected area. -UNB