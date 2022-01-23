Rivers influence geopolitics in South Asia: Experts

Experts at an international conference today stressed taking basin-wise watershed management to address water problems in trans-boundary rivers of South Asia, saying the river issue influences geopolitics in the region.

"Water management has to be basin-wise management starting from the origin and down to the point where river reaches to the ocean", chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Syeda Rizwana Hasan said while speaking at the conference on its second day.

The 7th International Water Conference 2022 is being held virtually, arranged by ActionAid Bangladesh. Terming rivers a living entity, Rizwana said this value is totally lost in India-Bangladesh negotiation and decision-making process. She said the nature-based negotiation approach is missing, and the negotiation process should be accountable and transparent regarding the water management and allocation.

Former Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque said nowadays water is seenas a strategic asset, not only as a resource. "In South Asia, river influences geopolitics. Geopolitics is a tool to analyze in the context of political views and national interest," he said.

Delivering his remarks as a chair on the second day of the conference titled 'Teesta River Basin: Overcoming the Challenges', he said geopolitics should not be seen as zero-sum game. "It should be win-win situation looking through the geopolitical lens," Shahidul said.

The second day of the conference focused on the thematic issues- Structural Interventions and Regional Geopolitics around Teesta River Basin and Teesta River Basin and its Ecosystem and Gender Implications.

Urging for a basin-wise watershed management in the region, parliament member Hasanul Haq Inu said barrages and dams are affecting the ecosystem of rivers.

Keeping agriculture and food security at center, executive director, Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies (BCAS) Dr Atiq Rahman said restricting the flow of water by barrage and holding water can disrupt the lives and livelihoods of the river-based people. -BSS





