Exams scrapped, students block busy Dhaka crossing

Students of seven government colleges affiliated to Dhaka University blocked the Nilkhet intersection on Saturday morning in protest against the government's decision to suspend exams.

Over 100 students took to the streets around 9am and staged demonstrations for nearly two hours, disrupting morning rush-hour traffic in the busy area.

A student, who did not wish to be named, told UNB that they were not intimated about the suspension of their exams earlier and they came to know about the same only after reaching the test centers.

After staging their protest till 11am, the students went to the Dhaka University campus to meet the controller of exams. Later they went to meet the Eden College authorities at the controller's request.

Government Bangla College student Rabeya said, "We blocked the busy Nilkhet crossing to protest the sudden suspension of our exams." -UNB










