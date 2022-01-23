4 year contract extended to a decade!

The government took up country's first bus rapid transit project (BRT-3) in 2012 to ease traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Gazipur Highway. Primarily the task was projected to be finished in 2016. Unfortunately, the project is hobbling to keep up the pace of time.



It is worth mentioning that the project is being jointly implemented by the Bangladesh Bridge Authority, Roads and Highways Department and the Local Government Engineering Department.



According to the estimate, it would take forty minutes from Gazipur to the airport in comfortable, spacious buses--once the project properly implemented.



As of now, the progress of the project implementation stood at 68% till December last year. Till July last year, the progress was just 61%, meaning the implementation has advanced only 7 percentage points in the past five months.



However, due to the delay in materialising the project, the road has become a nightmare for commuters. Construction of the 20.5km bus rapid transit has also destroyed the Dhaka-Gazipur Highway with numerous potholes and frequent kilometre-long traffic tailbacks. Consequently, businesses depending on this road are also facing losses.



Experts identified the main reason behind this situation is the lowest-bidding contractors--who are also incurring losses. The initial estimated project cost was Tk2,039.84 crore, which has now more than doubled to Tk4,268 crore. Aware of the situation, the government gave the contractors an ultimatum to finish construction works. In response to the ultimatum they informed that they do not have enough funds. Under these circumstances, government authority had asked that the deadline be extended till December 2023--which means the four-year project will have taken more than a decade.



In addition to that, contractors are facing problems regarding sourcing materials too. Lots of different materials are required to construct the elevated part of the project, but payment delays have made suppliers reluctant. The contractor has also tried to use substandard materials on a number of occasions. When the materials failed the standard testing, fresh purchases had to be made, causing delay.



Meanwhile, the high officials of the government have already contacted the Chinese authorities, including the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh, and informed them about the situation. Unfortunately, they said that no punitive measures are being considered. Now, if the contract is cancelled, more complex situation will occur, even a case might be filed in the international court. The project will then have to be stopped until the verdict.



It goes without saying that, the longer the project is lingered on, the more the costs will soar. Therefore, the authority must pressurise the contractors to finish the remaining work as soon as possible.