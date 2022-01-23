Vaccine is the only solution

Dear Sir

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is beyond the reach of ordinary physicians or specialists. All that I have heard over time is nothing but imagination.



There is a government allocation to implement the so-called lockdown. Lockdown is very necessary to digest the money of that allocation. I don't know if they have seen the statistics of what has been done in this. However, it is certain that the nationwide lockdown did not reduce the rate of corona disease and death. Analysis of official statistics shows that the higher the number of deaths during the lockdown, the higher the number of deaths. Therefore, it can be emphasized that the lockdown program did not bring any effective benefits. The loss at the individual level is alarmingly visible.



Therefore, it is important to impose strict restrictions in the name of lockdown without causing economic damage. It is necessary to maintain social and physical distance and make the use of masks compulsory. At the same time, it is imperative to continue diplomatic efforts to get the vaccine.



Ashikujaman Syed

Over email