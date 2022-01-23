Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Vaccine is the only solution

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282

Dear Sir
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is beyond the reach of ordinary physicians or specialists. All that I have heard over time is nothing but imagination.

There is a government allocation to implement the so-called lockdown. Lockdown is very necessary to digest the money of that allocation. I don't know if they have seen the statistics of what has been done in this. However, it is certain that the nationwide lockdown did not reduce the rate of corona  disease and death. Analysis of official statistics shows that the higher the number of deaths during the lockdown, the higher the number of deaths. Therefore, it can be emphasized that the lockdown program did not bring any effective benefits. The loss at the individual level is alarmingly visible.

Therefore, it is important to impose strict restrictions in the name of lockdown without causing economic damage. It is necessary to maintain social and physical distance and make the use of masks compulsory. At the same time, it is imperative to continue diplomatic efforts to get the vaccine.

Ashikujaman Syed
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vaccine is the only solution
How the Biden presidency became a wreck
Universities’ failure to produce skilled graduates
An obituary of coal
ICJ must not allow Myanmar’s coup regime to leverage genocide hearings as a source of legitimacy
Debate over Election Commission Act draft
Awareness important to survive thalassaemia
The pandemic is birthing billionaires and killing the poor


Latest News
Keep up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: FM urges UK
Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan
Unilever's Sakshi named among top global HR leaders in Bangladesh
Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Govt, private offices to run with 50pc manpower from Monday
Trial proceedings on FR Tower design forgery case to continue: HC
15 poets, authors to get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Even a VC has no guts to quit without govt permission: Manna
Mashrafe to face off Shakib's Barishal Monday
Most Read News
Chattogram outplay Dhaka to register first win
90 tonnes of US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalized again
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Bangladesh sees daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission
Who's this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?
17 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues
7 killed, 28 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft