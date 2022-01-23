

An obituary of coal



To meet the Paris Agreement target of keeping global warming to below 2 degree Celsius, use of coal needs to halve from 2020 to 2030. The phasing down of coal was also agreed in the Glasgow Climate Pact in 2021.



American environmentalist Bill Mckibben suggests that 'There is an urgent need to stop subsidizing the fossil fuel industry, dramatically reduce wasted energy, and significantly shift our power supplies from oil, coal, and natural gas to wind, solar, geothermal, and other renewable energy sources.'



In 2022, we will see the rapid decline of coal use and alternative sources of energy is getting more commercial importance than ever before.



However, I would like to express my gratitude to coal for what it has done over the centuries heating our home, in manufacturing industries, transport sector such as steam engine and contributed to the industrial revolution. It has captured the hearts and minds of many people and inspired many inventors and engineers.



We don't know when coal was born, but we know that coal was formed millions of years ago, before the dinosaurs. When the earth was covered by huge swamps, they were filled with ferns and plants. As the plants died, they sank to the bottom of the swamps.



Then, over the years thick layers of plants were covered by waste and water. After a long time heat and pressure generated from the earth changed the plants into coal. Coal is also called a fossil fuel because it was made from plants that were once alive.



Since coal comes from plants, and plants get their energy from the sun, the energy in coal also comes from the sun. It is a paradoxical to think that getting energy from sun, coal become a non-renewable energy whereas solar energy is a renewable energy source.



Coal has been used for heating since the existence of cave man. There are evidences from the archaeological excavation that in second and third centuries, Romans in England used coal for many activities such as pottery and as a fuel for heating.



During thirteen century, North American used coal for cooking, heating and to bake the pottery they made from clay. Coal is known as the king of the British Industrial revolution. As a coke it provided an efficient fuel for converting iron ore into iron. These irons build many famous bridges in Britain during 18th century.



But we also know many horrible stories associated with the coal. We read the observation of Charles Dickens in his book Bleak House, where Dickens penned down the effect of coal on weather. Dickens wrote, 'Fog everywhere. Fog up the river, where it flows among green aits and meadows'. In his poem, The Chimney Sweeper, English poet William Blake illustrates the difficult life of a chimney sweep boy. Blake wrote,

'When my mother died I was very young

and my father sold me while yet my tongue

could scarcely cry weep weep weep weep,

so your chimneys I sweep and in soot I sleep.'



The poem published in 1789 has depicted the background of child labours in coal sector for cleaning chimneys. History suggests that cleaning the inside of the soot-filled chimneys flues was a difficult and dangerous job because of the narrow chimney flues and the amount of soot the sweepers were exposed to. For this reason, the job was left to poor orphan boys brought in by the chimney masters of children sold by their parents into the trade.



The earliest known use of coal in the Latin America was by the Aztecs who used coal for fuel and a type of lignite for ornaments. Thomas Edison once remarked, 'I would put my money on the sun and solar energy.' But in his time coal was the practical option for boiling water around and using the steam that pushed the blade of giant turbines and generated electricity.



In the United States main forms of transportation were steamships and steam-powered railway. They used coal to fuel their boilers. During the Civil War, weapons factories were beginning to use coal. By 1875, coke replaced charcoal as the primary fuel for iron blast furnaces to make steel.



The burning of coal to generate electricity is a relative newcomer in the long history of this fossil fuel. It was in the 1880s when coal was first used to generate electricity for homes and factories. By 1961, coal had become the major fuel used to generate electricity in the United States.



However, in the Indian subcontinent, coal was not known during the Mughal rule despite their contact with Europeans. In Indian subcontinent East India Company setup coal mining operation. Commercial exploitation of coal began in 1774.



The 'Coal 2020' report prepared by the International Energy Agency mentioned that by 2025, global coal demand is forecast to flatten out at around 7.4 billion tonnes. This trend will be varied. The report suggests that 'Given that the combined coal consumption of the European Union and the United States now represents around 10% of global coal use, further declines in those markets will have a limited effect at a global level.



In China, coal demand is reaching a plateau, although 2025 forecast will need to be reviewed following the release of the Chinese government's 14th Five-Year Plan. China's pledge of reaching carbon neutrality before 2060 requires a long-term roadmap to enable the smooth transition of an economy.



Above all, coal has inspired the generation of engineers and inventors. But we shall have to declare it as a dead fuel and send it back to history. The timeline for developed countries is no new coal or gas plants after 2021, existing plant to close or net zero emission by 2025 for coal and 2035 for gas. For developing countries this key result takes another 5 to 10 years. We should stick to our plan for the sake of our survival from the impact of climate change. Goodbye coal. Rest in peace.

The Writer is a UK based

Academic, Chartered Scientist

and Environmentalist,

Columnist and Author

Source: Getty image







Gautama Buddha said, 'holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned'. But, climate conscious nation states realised that the intent of throwing coal by one country to another country is not for reducing their anger but for reducing their carbon footprint and also for their commercial gain.To meet the Paris Agreement target of keeping global warming to below 2 degree Celsius, use of coal needs to halve from 2020 to 2030. The phasing down of coal was also agreed in the Glasgow Climate Pact in 2021.American environmentalist Bill Mckibben suggests that 'There is an urgent need to stop subsidizing the fossil fuel industry, dramatically reduce wasted energy, and significantly shift our power supplies from oil, coal, and natural gas to wind, solar, geothermal, and other renewable energy sources.'In 2022, we will see the rapid decline of coal use and alternative sources of energy is getting more commercial importance than ever before.However, I would like to express my gratitude to coal for what it has done over the centuries heating our home, in manufacturing industries, transport sector such as steam engine and contributed to the industrial revolution. It has captured the hearts and minds of many people and inspired many inventors and engineers.We don't know when coal was born, but we know that coal was formed millions of years ago, before the dinosaurs. When the earth was covered by huge swamps, they were filled with ferns and plants. As the plants died, they sank to the bottom of the swamps.Then, over the years thick layers of plants were covered by waste and water. After a long time heat and pressure generated from the earth changed the plants into coal. Coal is also called a fossil fuel because it was made from plants that were once alive.Since coal comes from plants, and plants get their energy from the sun, the energy in coal also comes from the sun. It is a paradoxical to think that getting energy from sun, coal become a non-renewable energy whereas solar energy is a renewable energy source.Coal has been used for heating since the existence of cave man. There are evidences from the archaeological excavation that in second and third centuries, Romans in England used coal for many activities such as pottery and as a fuel for heating.During thirteen century, North American used coal for cooking, heating and to bake the pottery they made from clay. Coal is known as the king of the British Industrial revolution. As a coke it provided an efficient fuel for converting iron ore into iron. These irons build many famous bridges in Britain during 18th century.But we also know many horrible stories associated with the coal. We read the observation of Charles Dickens in his book Bleak House, where Dickens penned down the effect of coal on weather. Dickens wrote, 'Fog everywhere. Fog up the river, where it flows among green aits and meadows'. In his poem, The Chimney Sweeper, English poet William Blake illustrates the difficult life of a chimney sweep boy. Blake wrote,'When my mother died I was very youngand my father sold me while yet my tonguecould scarcely cry weep weep weep weep,so your chimneys I sweep and in soot I sleep.'The poem published in 1789 has depicted the background of child labours in coal sector for cleaning chimneys. History suggests that cleaning the inside of the soot-filled chimneys flues was a difficult and dangerous job because of the narrow chimney flues and the amount of soot the sweepers were exposed to. For this reason, the job was left to poor orphan boys brought in by the chimney masters of children sold by their parents into the trade.The earliest known use of coal in the Latin America was by the Aztecs who used coal for fuel and a type of lignite for ornaments. Thomas Edison once remarked, 'I would put my money on the sun and solar energy.' But in his time coal was the practical option for boiling water around and using the steam that pushed the blade of giant turbines and generated electricity.In the United States main forms of transportation were steamships and steam-powered railway. They used coal to fuel their boilers. During the Civil War, weapons factories were beginning to use coal. By 1875, coke replaced charcoal as the primary fuel for iron blast furnaces to make steel.The burning of coal to generate electricity is a relative newcomer in the long history of this fossil fuel. It was in the 1880s when coal was first used to generate electricity for homes and factories. By 1961, coal had become the major fuel used to generate electricity in the United States.However, in the Indian subcontinent, coal was not known during the Mughal rule despite their contact with Europeans. In Indian subcontinent East India Company setup coal mining operation. Commercial exploitation of coal began in 1774.The 'Coal 2020' report prepared by the International Energy Agency mentioned that by 2025, global coal demand is forecast to flatten out at around 7.4 billion tonnes. This trend will be varied. The report suggests that 'Given that the combined coal consumption of the European Union and the United States now represents around 10% of global coal use, further declines in those markets will have a limited effect at a global level.In China, coal demand is reaching a plateau, although 2025 forecast will need to be reviewed following the release of the Chinese government's 14th Five-Year Plan. China's pledge of reaching carbon neutrality before 2060 requires a long-term roadmap to enable the smooth transition of an economy.Above all, coal has inspired the generation of engineers and inventors. But we shall have to declare it as a dead fuel and send it back to history. The timeline for developed countries is no new coal or gas plants after 2021, existing plant to close or net zero emission by 2025 for coal and 2035 for gas. For developing countries this key result takes another 5 to 10 years. We should stick to our plan for the sake of our survival from the impact of climate change. Goodbye coal. Rest in peace.The Writer is a UK basedAcademic, Chartered Scientistand Environmentalist,Columnist and AuthorSource: Getty image