

Debate over Election Commission Act draft



In the recent dialogues with the President, almost all parties meeting the president so far have suggested enactment of the EC law in the ongoing session of the parliament to meet the constitutional requirement. By this time, a draft law has been approved by the cabinet and government decided to place the bill at the current session of the Parliament. Another debate has been coming up regarding formation of search committee under the proposed law.



The Article 118 (1) of the Constitution states, there shall be an Election Commission for Bangladesh consisting of one Chief Election Commissioner and not more than four Election Commissioners and the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (if any) shall, subject to the provisions of any law made in that behalf, be made by the President. It has been suggested that the law is mandatory for EC formation. In the absence of such a law, there were no specific criteria on appointment of the election commissioners.



Despite an existing constitutional obligation, the consecutive governments have failed to enact the permanent law, in order to appoint the chief and the members of the Election Commission to conduct peaceful and transparent elections across the country. In the absence of a law to appoint election commissioners, the power to appoint election commissioner is vested in the president, in line with the Constitution. All the previous ECs have been formed ignoring the aspirations and directives of the constitution.



After 50 years, Cabinet has approved the draft law on election of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. According to the press briefing of the Cabinet Secretary, under the law, a search committee will be formed to provide recommendations to the president for appointing the chief election commissioner and election commissioners. The six-member committee, to be headed by a judge of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, will recommend names to the president for the appointments. It will include a High Court Division judge, the Comptroller and Auditor General, the Chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission, two other persons nominated by the president. The draft law also notes the criteria for an individual to be appointed as an election commissioner.



The recent discussion is going on regarding the search committee as proposed since the search committee will be a nominated committee by the President and there is no option for opposition parties to nominate to the search committee. Article 48 (3) of our constitution says that in the exercise of his power except only appointing the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice, the President shall act in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister. As a result, in true sense, governments in the past constituted ECs by appointing people of their choice as President is performing his duty upon consultation with the PM. Accordingly, there is a fear that the search committee will consist of hand pick of the government.



Let's look at the other SAARC countries--Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives - apparently have a more developed mechanism to constitute their ECs through consultations and scrutiny.



Clause (2) of Article 324 of Indian Constitution provides that the Election Commission shall consist of the Chief Election Commissioner and such number of other Election Commissioners, if any, as the President may from time to time fix. Until Parliament makes any law in that behalf, the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners are appointed by the President. The president appoints the CEC and other election commissioners on the advice of the council of ministers led by prime minister. However, no law on their appointment has so far been enacted by the Indian parliament. India is not facing any crisis despite the policy is similar to existing policy of Bangladesh.



The Constitution of Pakistan has detailed procedure of formation of search committee. According to Constitution of Pakistan, clause no 213, The Prime Minister shall in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, forward three names for appointment of the Commissioner to a Parliamentary Committee for hearing and confirmation of any one person. In case there is no consensus between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, each shall forward separate lists to the Parliamentary Committee for consideration which may confirm any one name (sub sec 2A).



The Parliamentary Committee to be constituted by the Speaker shall comprise fifty percent members from the Treasury Benches and fifty percent from the Opposition Parties, based on their strength in Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), to be nominated by the respective Parliamentary Leaders. Provided that the total strength of the Parliamentary Committee shall be twelve members out of which one-third shall be from the Senate (sub sec 2B).



By this time the civil society organization Shushanoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) has drafted a law the 'Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner Appointment Act, 2021' and handed over to the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs. SHUJAN has proposed the form the search committee by the President consist of seven members including one female member. A Retired Justice of the Supreme Court as Convener and three members nominated by the leader of the Parliament, leader of the opposition and leader of the 2nd biggest opposition in the Parliament.



The Controller and Auditor General of Bangladesh will be the fourth member. Than these 5 members will nominate two other members from the civil society and media. It seems that SHUJAN has over confidence on media but the proposal seems wider and may be acceptable to the all the parties. It may be a basis of the dialogue regarding legal provision of the formation of search committee. Unfortunately, no party has given their opinion on the proposed law.



Experts also suggested that the representation of three major political parties in the search committee was necessary since political parties were the most important stakeholders in any election. Again, we have another challenge to select of opposition parties as opposition parties are in the Parliament and outside the Parliament at the present time, although this should be a temporary crisis.



So far, the law is not made public for the opinion of the citizens. The draft law should be immediately made public and finalized on the basis of the opinions of the stakeholders and civil society. Let the law be acceptable to all concerned.

M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist









