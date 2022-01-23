139 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 139 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Khulna, Natore, Habiganj, Bhola and Narayanganj, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, detained 31 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, 10 were drug addicts and the rest 12 were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Saturday, the official added.

NOAKHALI: A total of 15 people have been arrested on different charges in Begumganj and Senbag upazilas of the district in three days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fugitive criminal who was convicted in a murder case twelve years back in Begumganj Upazila on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Abdur Rashid, 35, son of Abdul Haque Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 5 Mahbulyapur Village under Gopalpur Union in the upazila.

RAB-11 (CPC-3) Noakhali Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Khandaker Md Shamim Hossain said Abdur Rashid was a convicted criminal of a murder case filed with Begumganj Police Station (PS) twelve years back. He went on the run over these years.

On information, a team of the elite force arrested him from Mahbulyapur area at around 7pm.

However, the arrested was handed over to police, the ASP added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Mir Jahedul Haque Roni confirmed the matter.

Earlier, RAB members arrested a fake doctor in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The arrested person is Md Saddam Hossain, 28, son of Md Khalil Ullah, a resident of Ward No. 9 Char Bagya Village under Char Jublee Union in Subarnachar Upazila of the district.

RAB-11 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Uttar Nazirpur Village under Chowmuhani Municipality at noon and arrested him.

RAB-11 Noakhali Camp Company Commander ASP Khandaker Md Shamim Hossain said Saddam had no certificate, but he was seeing patients including children as an eye specialist.

However, he was produced before the court of Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Begumganj PS OC Mir Jahedul Haque Roni confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police arrested 13 people on charge of gambling from Senbag Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested are: Md Saddam Hossain, 30, Md Gias Uddin Rubel, 30, Md Sharif Hossain, 32, Yunus Hossain Roni, 28, Rabiul Islam, 34, Md Imon, 25, Enamul Haque Sujon, 30, Md Anwarul Islam, 24, Mohammad Ullah, 20, Md Al Amin, 22, Amzad Hossain, 25, Amal Jol Das, 30, and Md Sharif, 32.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted separate drives in Mohammadpur, Babua and Qadra villages at night, and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

After filing case under the Gambling Act with Senbag PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Wednesday noon.

Senbag PS OC Md Iqbal Hossain Patwari confirmed the matter.

KOYRA, KHULNA: Three poachers were arrested with two bags of deer venison by a team from the forest department in Koyra Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested are: Mizanur Rahman, 45, Maidul Sardar, 42, and Rahim Gazi, 35, residents of Fakirabad Village in Paikgachha Upazila of the district.

The raid was made in Markirkhal area of the Ar-ya Shibsa River under the Sundarbans Khulna Range. During the drive, boats and equipment for poaching deer were seized.

According to sources, by around 8am, being tipped off, Naliyan Station Officer Mohammad Ismail Hossain and Hadda Forest Patrol Outpost OC Mohammad Anwar Hossain ran the operation.

The arrestees were produced before the court of Koyra Upazila Senior Judicial Magistrate.

Khulna Range Assistant Forest Conservator AZM Hasanur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Wildlife Extermination Act has been filed in this connection.

NATORE: RAB-5, in a drive, arrested four fraudsters in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested are Tonmoy Ali of Ramkrishnapur, Sohel Ali of Maharajpur, and Ruhul Amin and Sourav Kumer of Tejgari Village in the upazila. They all are members of an inter-district Imo-cheating gang.

RAB-5 sources said a team of the elite force arrested them from Vellabaria Majar area of Ramkrishnopur Village at night.

A case was filed with Lalpur PS in this connection.

HABIGANJ: Police arrested five robbers in Shayestaganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Uzzal Mia, 28, son of Safar Ali, and Nur Ari, 40, son of late Gaus Mia, of Uttar Para Village, Akhter Mia, 19, son of Bokul Mia of Dev Para Village, Fuad Mia, 22, son of Pashchim Para Village under Pair Law Union in Sadar Upazila; and Raju Mia, 19, son of Babul Mia of Gochhapara Village in Chunarughat Upazila in the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested them from in in front of Sudiakhola Primary School at Shayestaganj Puranbazar at around 4am.

Police also recovered some local weapons from their possessions during the drive.

Shayestaganj PS OC Ajay Chandra Dev confirmed the matter.

BHOLA: A total of 78 fishermen have been arrested on charge of catching and preserving jatka in the Meghna River in separate drives in the district on Wednesday.

District Fisheries Officer Azharul Islam said, the fisheries department along with a team of police conducted a drive in Rajapur Janata Bazar, Dhania Tultuli Bazar and Ilisha Mach Ghat areas in Sadar Upazila, and arrested six fishermen along with 20 maunds of jatka.

In other drives, 31 fishermen were arrested in Char Fasson, 32 in Daulatkhan, eight in Lalmohan and one in Borhanuddin upazilas along with 20 maunds of jatka.

Besides, around 30,000 meters of current nets were also seized from their possession.

The seized nets were burnt down and fish distributed among the poor people.

Later, separate mobile courts led by Executive Magistrate Md Yusuf Hasan fined different amount to the fishermen.

The mobile court also fined some traders for selling jatka at different markets in the district violating the government instruction.

NARAYANGANJ: Three youths have been arrested in connection with the killing of an army man by stabbing him in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are Jibon, Sumon and Jummon.

They were arrested within 72 hours of the incident on Tuesday night.

Police also seized two knives used to kill the army man from their possession.

The arrested youths were professional muggers, said Siddhirganj police. There were several cases of mugging and drug dealing against them. Under the primary interrogation, the arrested persons admitted their involvement in the murder, police said.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Siddhirganj PS OC Mashiur Rahman said Shahin Alam said a member of Bangladesh Army was going to his village home in Chandpur on a seven-day leave. On the way, he went his friend Habib's house in Hirajheel area in Siddhirganj to stay there at night. When he reached at Dosh Tola Crossing near Bengal Pacific Pvt Limited area, three professional muggers appeared there and waylaid Shahin Alam coming by an auto-rickshaw. The muggers took moneybag, cash and mobile phone from Sipahi Shahin Alam. When he tried to resist the muggers, they swooped on Shahin Alam and started stabbing him one after another with knives.

Later, on information, Siddhirganj police went to the scene and took gravely injured Shahin Alam to the emergency department of local Pro-Active Hospital. As his condition started deteriorating quickly, he was rushed to the CMH in Dhaka by an ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries at around 5:30am.

The OC further said following the murder of Shahin Alam, Siddhirganj police launched a drive and arrested the killers within 72 hours. Under the primary questioning, the arrested accused confessed their involvement in the murder.