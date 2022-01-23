Video
Sunday, 23 January, 2022
C-19: Two more die, 298 more infected in 8 dists

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Our Correspondents

Two more people died of 298 more have been infected with the coronavirus in eight districts- six districts under Rajshahi Division, and Barishal and Noakhali districts, in four days.
RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of and 159 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.
Two more persons died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said the deceased, residents of Rajshahi District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Some 43 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104-bed capacities till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 159 more people have tested positive for the virus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,02,253 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant declining trend compared to the previous day's 475.
The death toll reached 1,695, including 688 in Bogura, 327 in Rajshahi with 209 in its city and 175 in Natore districts as no new fatality was reported during the last 24 hours.
Of the newly infected people, 107 are in Bogura, 29 in Rajshahi, 16 in Sirajganj, five in Chapainawabganj and two in Natore districts.
Among the total infected, 97,013 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 49 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: Seven more people have tested positive for the virus in Porsha Upazila of the district in the last few days till Saturday morning.
Porsha Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mahbub Hasan confirmed the information.
He said the samples of seven people have been tested here in the last 24 hours where all of them found positive for the virus.
The newly infected patients are now undergoing treatment at their respective houses, the health officer added.
BARISHAL: Some 41 more people have tested positive for the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.
The samples of a total of 125 people were collected and sent to the RTPCR lab of Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for test in the last 24 hours.
The result came in hand at noon where 41 people were found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 32.54 per cent.
Meanwhile, three new coronavirus infected patients were admitted to the SBMCH in the last 24 hours till Friday noon, raising the total patients to 16 at the corona ward in the hospital.
NOAKHALI: Some 91 students of Noakhali Nursing and Midwifery Institute have contracted coronavirus in the district on Wednesday and Thursday.
Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information.
In-Charge of the institute Khaleda Khanam said the students left the institute on January 3 for a seven-day vacation.
After returning, some of the students were shown suffering with the virus symptoms.
A total of 55 samples were collected and sent to the PCR lab of Noakhali General Hospital on Wednesday. Of them, 11 were found positive for the virus.
Later, 80 more students were found positive for the virus on Thursday.


