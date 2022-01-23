261 unnatural deaths in Netrakona in one year

NETRAKONA, Jan 22: In the last one year (Jan-Dec), 261 unnatural deaths were recorded in the district.

Most of the death occurred in road accidents. Fear of death in road mishap is prevailing among the common people.

Other death reasons included murder, self-killing by hanging and poison taking, electrocution and drowning.

But, according to field sources, the real death toll is higher than the official account as most death incidents are not registered. Victim families are used to avoid hassles including morgue and administrative formalities.

According to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital sources, 11 deaths occurred in January, 12 ones in February, 28 in March, 21 in April, 25 in May, 23 in June, 27 in July, 29 in August, 30 in September, 16 in October, 20 in November and 19 deaths in December.

AKM Ershadul Haq Jony, who is an activist of Nirapod Sarak Chai-Netrakona, said, drivers should be trained up for safe-driving and maintaining traffic rules under the joint initiative of District Paribahan Malik Samity and District Motorjan Shramik Karmachri Union.

Traffic Department needs to be sincere in stopping driving by amateur drivers, he maintained.

Assistant Engineer of BRTA (Bangladesh Road Transport Authority) Mobarak Hossain said, "We are working to provide training to bus-truck drivers, helpers and pedestrians."

Superintendent of Police Akbar Ali Munsi said, "We are working to prevent road accidents. Awareness of drivers, helpers and pedestrians in this regard is being made. Police Department receives cases after mishaps. Accused people are brought to court for trial."









