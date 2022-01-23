Four killed, 14 injured in road mishaps

Four people including a speech-impaired boy have been killed and at least 14 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Joypurhat, Panchagarh, Rajshahi, Gopalganj and Patuakhali, in two days.

JOYPURHAT: A man was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Masud Rana, 37, a resident of Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj District. He was the driver of a pickup van.

The injured is Monoranjan, 38, a resident of Gomastapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj. He was the helper of a pickup van.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' hit a Bogura-bound pickup van from behind in Matirghar Shalban area on the Joypurhat-Bogura Regional Highway in Khetlal Upazila at around 8:30am, which left the pickup van driver Masud Rana and his assistant Monoranjan critically injured.

Fire service personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Masud Rana dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injured Monoranjan was shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, said Deputy Assistant Director of Joypurhat Fire Service Station Shawkat Ali Joddar.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khetlal Police Station (PS) Nirendranath Mandol confirmed the incident.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: At least 11 people have been injured in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The injured are: Maksedul Haque, 45, Mehedi Hasan, 20, Abdul Aziz, 18, Rezaul Karim, 22, Hasan, 30, Fahim, 18, Hasinur, 28, Mahbub, 50, and Habib, 19, residents of Panchagarh Chaklahat area; and Anwar Hossain, 28, and Mariam, 20, of Tentulia Kalandigachh area.

Police and local sources said a microbus coming from Panchagarh Chaklahat hit a an auto-rickshaw after losing its control over the steering in Bangla T area on the Banglabandha-Tentulia-Panchagarh Asian Highway at around 11:30am, which left at least 11 passengers of both vehicles injured.

Of the injured, two were rushed to Rangpur Medical College College Hospital and four others to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

The rest were admitted to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex.

Sub-Inspector of the Highway PS Ashraful Alam confirmed the incident.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A cattle trader was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nuruzzaman Habu, 60, son of Mobarak Hossain Pramanik, a resident of Durduria Village in Lalpur Upazila of Natore District.

The injured are Siddique Ali, 50, son of Anar Ali of Sarerhat Village, and Bokul Hossain, 45, son of Shajahan Ali of Bilmaria Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said they were going to Ishwardi after buying cattle from Chandipur Haat in the evening riding by a votvuti (local vehicle).

At around 7pm, the vehicle turned turtle after losing its control over the steering while giving side to a truck in Chandipur Tinkhuti Paikpara area, which left the trio seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Rifat Chowdhury declared Nuruzzaman Habu dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Both of the injured were shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of their condition.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection as per the complaint of the deceased's family members.

GOPALGANJ: A speech-impaired teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shawon Sheikh, 16, son of Mahbur Sheikh, a resident of Tebaria Village under Paikkandi Union in the upazila.

Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Md Monirul Islam said a Khulna-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Tungipara Express' from Dhaka hit the speech-impaired boy in Chandradighalia Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the afternoon while he was walking on the road, which left him severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shawon dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Shajahan Hawlader, 55, a resident of Anarkali Village under Kachhipara Union in the upazila. He was a marriage-maker by profession.

Police and local sources said a brick-laden trolley hit Shajahan in Kachhipara Chowrasta Bazar area at noon while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured.

Later, Shajahan succumbed to his injuries on the way to Barishal.

However, the law enforcers could arrest the trolley driver immediately as he fled the scene soon after the accident.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident.









