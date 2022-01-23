Video
Sunday, 23 January, 2022
Home Countryside

Madrasa teacher held for raping student at Bagmara

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Jan 22: Police arrested a madrasa teacher for allegedly raping a nine-year-old student in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The arrested person is Shakil Ahmed, 20. He is the teacher of Hafezia Madrasa in Basupara Union of the upazila.
Police sources said, Shakil called the victim to his room on Wednesday and violated him there. The victim has also been threatened not to disclose the matter to       anyone.
Later, the victim boy informed the matter to his parents.
The family members, later, lodged a complaint with Bagmara Police Station (PS).
Following this, police arrested Shakil on Thursday night.
He confessed his guilt during the primary interrogation.
However, the arrested was sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagmara PS Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the matter.


