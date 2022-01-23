Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two housewives murdered in B’baria, Barishal

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Our Correspondents

Two women have been murdered by their husbands in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Barishal, in three days.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANMARIA: A young woman was murdered by her husband in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Ria Moni, 22, was the daughter of Neyamatullah Babu, 27, a resident of Noagram Village in the upazila.
The deceaed's mother Mazeda Begum lodged a murder case with Nabinagar Police Station (PS).
According to the case statement, Neyamatullah brutally tortured his wife on Thursday noon following a family dispute, leaving her critically injured.
Later, Ria Moni died at Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital at around 10am on Friday while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's husband at noon in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabinagar PS Aminur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested was produced before the court.       
BARISHAL: A housewife was hacked to death by her husband in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Rashida Begum, 35, was the wife of Tamim Sheikh, a resident of the upazila. She was the daughter of late Karim Shah of Nagarbari Village.
Agailjhara PS OC Md Golam Sarwar said locals spotted the blood strained body of Rashida on the Agailjhara Bypass Road at around 1:15am on Thursday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
On suspicion, police arrested the deceased's husband Tamim from Bedgram Village in Gopalganj District while he was on the run.
The arrested confessed of killing Rashida Begum during the primary interrogation.
According to his statement, Tamim Sheikh hacked his wife to death following a family dispute on Wednesday night and later, tried to dump the body beside the Agailjhara Bypass Road.
A murder case was filed against him with Agailjhara PS in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
139 detained on different charges in seven districts
Dipankar Talukdar, MP, as chief guest, handed over blankets to 500 cold-hit destitute families
C-19: Two more die, 298 more infected in 8 dists
261 unnatural deaths in Netrakona in one year
Climate change impact makes four lakh people vulnerable at Morrelganj
Doctors, nurses and employees of Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex in Pirojpur
Four killed, 14 injured in road mishaps
Madrasa teacher held for raping student at Bagmara


Latest News
Keep up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: FM urges UK
Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan
Unilever's Sakshi named among top global HR leaders in Bangladesh
Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Govt, private offices to run with 50pc manpower from Monday
Trial proceedings on FR Tower design forgery case to continue: HC
15 poets, authors to get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Even a VC has no guts to quit without govt permission: Manna
Mashrafe to face off Shakib's Barishal Monday
Most Read News
Chattogram outplay Dhaka to register first win
90 tonnes of US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalized again
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Bangladesh sees daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission
Who's this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?
17 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues
7 killed, 28 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft