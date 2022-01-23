Two housewives murdered in B’baria, Barishal

Two women have been murdered by their husbands in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Barishal, in three days.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANMARIA: A young woman was murdered by her husband in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Ria Moni, 22, was the daughter of Neyamatullah Babu, 27, a resident of Noagram Village in the upazila.

The deceaed's mother Mazeda Begum lodged a murder case with Nabinagar Police Station (PS).

According to the case statement, Neyamatullah brutally tortured his wife on Thursday noon following a family dispute, leaving her critically injured.

Later, Ria Moni died at Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital at around 10am on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's husband at noon in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabinagar PS Aminur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested was produced before the court.

BARISHAL: A housewife was hacked to death by her husband in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Rashida Begum, 35, was the wife of Tamim Sheikh, a resident of the upazila. She was the daughter of late Karim Shah of Nagarbari Village.

Agailjhara PS OC Md Golam Sarwar said locals spotted the blood strained body of Rashida on the Agailjhara Bypass Road at around 1:15am on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

On suspicion, police arrested the deceased's husband Tamim from Bedgram Village in Gopalganj District while he was on the run.

The arrested confessed of killing Rashida Begum during the primary interrogation.

According to his statement, Tamim Sheikh hacked his wife to death following a family dispute on Wednesday night and later, tried to dump the body beside the Agailjhara Bypass Road.

A murder case was filed against him with Agailjhara PS in this connection, the OC added.










