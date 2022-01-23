Video
Broken bridge poses life risk at Lalmohan

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Our Correspondent

The risky bridge on the Patwarir Khal in Lalmohan Upazila. photo: observer

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Jan 22: The south edge of Patwarir Khal (canal)  bridge in Lalmohan Upazila of the district has got broken creating a dangerous hole.  
The bridge is located in Chotla area linking Lord Hardinge Union and  Dholigour Nagar Union under the upazila. The bridge point is located in the north of Kazir Bazar.
After breaking, large and medium vehicular movement has been suspended.  But taking risk, rickshaw, auto, van and motor cycle are still continuing to ply over the risky bridge. Minor accident occurs regularly. Fatal accident might also occur anytime.
Patwarir Khal is a sub-branch of the Betua River flowing through the middle of Dholigour Nagar Union.  The bridge has been raised over the canal linking Chotla, Kumarkhali and Uttar Charmollajee Azizia Madrasa. The breaking in the bridge occurred few months back.
Hundreds of passengers and goods transports from upazila town would  ply over the bridge. After breaking, the bridge was brought under patch work of wood. Light transport plying was restored. But after few days ,it got broken again.
Local Masud Mia said, "I got injured after falling down through the hole."
He and other victims demanded repairing the bridge soon.
Lalmohan Upazila Engineer Md Billal Hossain said, "I am informed of the bridge. An initiative will be taken soon to repair the bridge from the allocation of revenue budget."


