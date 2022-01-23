Broken bridge poses life risk at Lalmohan



The risky bridge on the Patwarir Khal in Lalmohan Upazila. photo: observer

The bridge is located in Chotla area linking Lord Hardinge Union and Dholigour Nagar Union under the upazila. The bridge point is located in the north of Kazir Bazar.

After breaking, large and medium vehicular movement has been suspended. But taking risk, rickshaw, auto, van and motor cycle are still continuing to ply over the risky bridge. Minor accident occurs regularly. Fatal accident might also occur anytime.

Patwarir Khal is a sub-branch of the Betua River flowing through the middle of Dholigour Nagar Union. The bridge has been raised over the canal linking Chotla, Kumarkhali and Uttar Charmollajee Azizia Madrasa. The breaking in the bridge occurred few months back.

Hundreds of passengers and goods transports from upazila town would ply over the bridge. After breaking, the bridge was brought under patch work of wood. Light transport plying was restored. But after few days ,it got broken again.

Local Masud Mia said, "I got injured after falling down through the hole."

He and other victims demanded repairing the bridge soon.

Lalmohan Upazila Engineer Md Billal Hossain said, "I am informed of the bridge. An initiative will be taken soon to repair the bridge from the allocation of revenue budget."









