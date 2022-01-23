Hope to be right: UN chief

US 'lethal aid' arrives in Kyiv amid border build-upUNITED NATIONS, Jan 22: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be against international law and said he was confident that it would not happen. "There should not be any military intervention. In this context, I think that diplomacy is the way to solve problems," Guterres told reporters.

"I'm convinced it will not happen and I strongly hope to be right," he added. Guterres would not weigh in on the discussions between US and Russia diplomats seeking to deescalate the conflict. "Any invasion by one country to another country is against international law," he said.

Guterres said the United Nations has not been part of the negotiations over Ukraine involving the United States and its NATO allies on one side and Russia on the other. But he said his offices are "permanently available" to help mediate a reduction in tensions. "I simply believe that we have to find a diplomatic solution," he said, to avoid a military conflict.

Some 90 tonnes of US "lethal aid" has arrived in Ukraine, amid tensions over Russia's troop build-up on the border. It was the first shipment of a recently approved package of US military aid for Ukraine, and included ammunition for "front-line defenders". The delivery followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kyiv this week, where he warned of a tough response if Russia was to invade.

Moscow has denied any plans to attack or invade Ukraine. US President Joe Biden approved the $200m (£147.5m) security support package in December. The US embassy in Kyiv said the shipment demonstrated its "firm commitment to Ukraine's sovereign right to self-defense".

"The United States will continue providing such assistance to support Ukraine's Armed Forces in their ongoing effort to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression," it wrote on Facebook. Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov thanked the US for the aid. Germany will send a field hospital to Ukraine, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, while once again rejecting Kiev's calls for weapons delivery as fears of a Russian invasion grow. -AFP







