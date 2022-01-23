Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Hope to be right: UN chief

US \'lethal aid\' arrives in Kyiv amid border build-up

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 356

US 'lethal aid' arrives in Kyiv amid border build-upUNITED NATIONS, Jan 22: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be against international law and said he was confident that it would not happen. "There should not be any military intervention. In this context, I think that diplomacy is the way to solve problems," Guterres told reporters.
"I'm convinced it will not happen and I strongly hope to be right," he added. Guterres would not weigh in on the discussions between US and Russia diplomats seeking to deescalate the conflict. "Any invasion by one country to another country is against international law," he said.
Guterres said the United Nations has not been part of the negotiations over Ukraine involving the United States and its NATO allies on one side and Russia on the other. But he said his offices are "permanently available" to help mediate a reduction in tensions. "I simply believe that we have to find a diplomatic solution," he said, to avoid a military conflict.
Some 90 tonnes of US "lethal aid" has arrived in Ukraine, amid tensions over Russia's troop build-up on the border. It was the first shipment of a recently approved package of US military aid for Ukraine, and included ammunition for "front-line defenders". The delivery followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kyiv this week, where he warned of a tough response if Russia was to invade.
Moscow has denied any plans to attack or invade Ukraine.  US President Joe Biden approved the $200m (£147.5m) security support package in December. The US embassy in Kyiv said the shipment demonstrated its "firm commitment to Ukraine's sovereign right to self-defense".
"The United States will continue providing such assistance to support Ukraine's Armed Forces in their ongoing effort to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression," it wrote on Facebook. Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov thanked the US for the aid. Germany will send a field hospital to Ukraine, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, while once again rejecting Kiev's calls for weapons delivery as fears of a Russian invasion grow.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU nations quarrel over whether nuclear, gas are 'green'
Gandhi's favourite hymn dropped from republic day beating retreat ceremony
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Congress fields 70pc fresh faces
US opposes plans to strengthen WHO
Deadly fighting between IS, Kurd forces in Syria
Hope to be right: UN chief
Syrians flee their homes in the Ghwayran neighbourhood in the northern city of Hasakeh


Latest News
Keep up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: FM urges UK
Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan
Unilever's Sakshi named among top global HR leaders in Bangladesh
Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Govt, private offices to run with 50pc manpower from Monday
Trial proceedings on FR Tower design forgery case to continue: HC
15 poets, authors to get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Even a VC has no guts to quit without govt permission: Manna
Mashrafe to face off Shakib's Barishal Monday
Most Read News
Chattogram outplay Dhaka to register first win
90 tonnes of US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalized again
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Bangladesh sees daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission
Who's this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?
17 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues
7 killed, 28 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft