Chelsea must improve attitude, admits Tuchel

LONDON, JAN 22: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted his side need to improve their attitude for Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham if they are to avoid a battle just to remain in the top four.

The Blues' title challenge has evaporated over the past two months after a run of one win in seven league games.

Tuchel's men were below par in a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday that left them 12 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, having played a game more than the champions.

"I could see, I could feel from myself and from the team, that some emotions took over, maybe frustration, maybe disappointment," said Tuchel of his side's display in midweek.

"We have to make sure we are in a different attitude and a different mindset, and in top shape, because we have a big match coming on Sunday." -AFP







