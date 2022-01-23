Video
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:05 PM
Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe to clinch ODIs 2-1

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 302

KANDY, JAN 22: Sri Lankan spinner Jeffrey Vandersay returned figures of 4-10 to lead Zimbabwe's 184-run rout in the third one-day international as the hosts clinched the series 2-1 on Friday.
Zimbabwe crashed out for 70 in 24.4 overs as Sri Lankan bowlers combined to defend their total of 254-9 in Kandy.
Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and offspinner Ramesh Mendis claimed two wickets each.
Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 55 and Charith Asalanka made 52 to boost Sri Lanka's score despite a disciplined bowling effort by Zimbabwe.
But leg-spinner Vandersay made the match his own with career-best figures as Sri Lanka earned crucial Super League points in their attempt to get a direct entry into the 2023 World Cup.
"We played really good cricket throughout, but I think winning the toss played a really big role, especially today," skipper Dasun Shanaka said after the win.
"It was more on the slower side, we thought 270 would be ideal, so we felt we were maybe 20 runs short. But we always knew we were in it with our spinners were always in with a chance."
Sri Lanka bounced back from their opening loss despite missing several key players including Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva.
"It's really good to have so many good players sitting out, we haven't had such depth for many years and it's a good sign for Sri Lanka cricket for the coming years," said Shanaka.
Sri Lankan bowlers came all guns blazing to defend the lowest total of the series that witnessed a successful chase of 297 in the opening match by the hosts who then fell 22 runs short of their target of 303 in the second game.    -AFP


