Hat-trick champion beacons Bashundhara in BPL

Bashundhara Kings already proved their worth by winning all the domestic football trophies and it'll be the great opportunity for the powerhouse club this time to become hat-trick champions in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football.

The BPL will begin from February 3 at seven venues across the country with the participation of twelve football clubs.

Bashundhara Kings won the Federation Cup and BPL title twice and won the Independence Cup title on one occasion. Despite the poor start in the new football season Bashundhara must be looking forward to stage a fight back in the domestic competition as the supporters usually expect a high from the club.

Bashundhara Kings failed to fulfill their supporters' expectation in the new football season. They lost a 0-3 goal defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka in the Independence Cup football final though they must be eyeing to take to the field this time to become hat-trick champions in the BPL.

Apart from BPL, Kings has to keep a sharp eye on the international arena as well as the BPL champions as they take part in the AFC Cup scheduled to be held from May 19-24 in central venue. Abahani, the only club from Bangladesh, who played Inter-Zone semi-final of AFC Cup.

Bashundhara Kings have been drawn in group D along with Gokulam Kerala of India and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of the Maldives while the fourth team will come winners of the South Asian play-off match. Abahani Limited will look to grab the lone spot of this group. -BSS









