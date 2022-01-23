Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hat-trick champion beacons Bashundhara in BPL

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294

Bashundhara Kings already proved their worth by winning all the domestic football trophies and it'll be the great opportunity for the powerhouse club this time to become hat-trick champions in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football.
The BPL will begin from February 3 at seven venues across the country with the participation of twelve football clubs.
Bashundhara Kings won the Federation Cup and BPL title twice and won the Independence Cup title on one occasion. Despite the poor start in the new football season Bashundhara must be looking forward to stage a fight back in the domestic competition as the supporters usually expect a high from the club.
Bashundhara Kings failed to fulfill their supporters' expectation in the new football season. They lost a 0-3 goal defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka in the Independence Cup football final though they must be eyeing to take to the field this time to become hat-trick champions in the BPL.
Apart from BPL, Kings has to keep a sharp eye on the international arena as well as the BPL champions as they take part in the AFC Cup scheduled to be held from May 19-24 in central venue. Abahani, the only club from Bangladesh, who played Inter-Zone semi-final of AFC Cup.
Bashundhara Kings have been drawn in group D along with Gokulam Kerala of India and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of the Maldives while the fourth team will come winners of the South Asian play-off match. Abahani Limited will look to grab the lone spot of this group.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dembele penalty gives Lyon derby win
Medvedev aims to march on as Halep sweeps into last 16
Chelsea must improve attitude, admits Tuchel
Lewandowski eyes toppling own record of 41 Bundesliga goals
Jota double fires Liverpool into League Cup final
Nadal feared he would never play again after foot injury
Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe to clinch ODIs 2-1
Mushfiqur Rahim becomes MetLife 360Health app's Health Ambassador


Latest News
Keep up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: FM urges UK
Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan
Unilever's Sakshi named among top global HR leaders in Bangladesh
Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Govt, private offices to run with 50pc manpower from Monday
Trial proceedings on FR Tower design forgery case to continue: HC
15 poets, authors to get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Even a VC has no guts to quit without govt permission: Manna
Mashrafe to face off Shakib's Barishal Monday
Most Read News
Chattogram outplay Dhaka to register first win
90 tonnes of US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalized again
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Bangladesh sees daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission
Who's this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?
17 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues
7 killed, 28 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft