Topu to stay out for eight months!

Bangladesh National football team defender Topu Barman might have to stay out of sporting activity for the next eight months as confirmed by the defender himself before going through a leg surgery.

The ace defender had been suffering for a long due to a leg injury. His ligament was wounded during a match of Independence Cup against Police Football Club recently. For better treatment, this defender of Bashundhara Kings is in India now and there the physicians confirmed that surgery on his left foot would be needed and that he should be in complete rest for a while afterwards. The resting period would be of eight months.

Topu said, "The physician said that I should go through surgery to be able to return to the ground. Otherwise, it would not be possible for me to return and play. The surgery is scheduled for Sunday. After that, I will need seven to eight months for complete recovery. So, I will have very little chance to play this season.

As a consequence, the dependable defender might as well be out of the football area this season. As per the schedule, Bangladesh booters are going to have a busy time this season. But the national team or his club Bashundhara Kings would miss Topu during the time.

The defender had suffered from a ligament injury before. In 2018, this promising defender got ligament injury while playing for Dhaka Abahani and went out for a long time then.









