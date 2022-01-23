Comilla sweat over to chase Sylhet's 96



Comilla Victorians cricketer Mhaidul Islam Ankon (L) and his teammate Tanvir Islam (C) celebrate after winning the match against Sylhet Sunrisers during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sylhet Sunrisers and Comilla Victorians at the Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium in Dhaka on January 22, 2022. photo: AFP

No surprise Comilla won the toss and invited Sylhet to bat first. CVs tied SSs on 96 in 19.1 overs. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat led SS started to lose wickets at regular intervals from the very early of the innings and the to-and-fro trajectory begins with the departure of wicketkeeper Anamul Haque Bijoy, who got out on three off nine while Mohammad Mithun departed on five off seven.

Skipper Mosaddek (3), Alok Kapali (6), Muktar Ali (0) and West Indian recruit Kersick Williams (9) all failed to justify their names with the bat. South African recruit Colin Ingram (20), English man Robi Bopara (17) and local boy Shohag Gazi (12) were the three Sylhet batters to reach double digit figures.

Both Mustafizur Rahman and Shohidul Islam spent 15 runs each to bag two wickets apiece while Nahidul Islam got as many wickets giving away 20 runs. Besides, Afghan recruit Karim Janat, Mominul Haque and Tanvir Islam shared one wicket respectively. But Tanvir was phenomenal in terms of economic rate allowing 10 from his four overs with an economy rate of 2.25.

Chasing ordinary target of 97, one of the title claimant Comilla had been struggling to set partnership and won the easy game making tougher. Former South African captain Faf du Plesis was the first Comilla better to depart scoring couple of runs while his compatriot Cameron Delport got out on 16. Shohag Gazi claimed the wickets of both the Proteas openers.

Mominul scored 15 runs batting on three while skipper Imrul Kayes was dismissed on 10. Nahidul stayed on the middle for 16 runs and wicket keeper Maidul Ankon was unbeaten on nine as Comilla confirmed the victory keeping two wickets at hand with two balls to spare.

Comilla were six miles away to win before commencing the penultimate over and Kesrick Williams conceded four runs off his first four deliveries and ensured Comilla's victory giving two wides in next two deliveries.

Nazmul Islam Apu was the leading Sylhet wicket-taker, who hauled three off 17 while both Mosaddek and Gazi got two wickets for 10 and 30 runs respectively. Taskin Ahmed got the rest one for 19 runs.

Nahidul named the Player of the Match for his two wickets with the ball and 16 runs with the bat.

No match will be held today and the tournament will resume on January 24 with the match between Fortune Barishal and Minister Group Dhaka whereas Khula Tigers will engage with Chattogram Challengers in the under-light affair of the day.







Comilla Victorians clinch a hard-earned two wickets' victory against underdogs Sylhet Sunrisers in their 1st match of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022 on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.No surprise Comilla won the toss and invited Sylhet to bat first. CVs tied SSs on 96 in 19.1 overs. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat led SS started to lose wickets at regular intervals from the very early of the innings and the to-and-fro trajectory begins with the departure of wicketkeeper Anamul Haque Bijoy, who got out on three off nine while Mohammad Mithun departed on five off seven.Skipper Mosaddek (3), Alok Kapali (6), Muktar Ali (0) and West Indian recruit Kersick Williams (9) all failed to justify their names with the bat. South African recruit Colin Ingram (20), English man Robi Bopara (17) and local boy Shohag Gazi (12) were the three Sylhet batters to reach double digit figures.Both Mustafizur Rahman and Shohidul Islam spent 15 runs each to bag two wickets apiece while Nahidul Islam got as many wickets giving away 20 runs. Besides, Afghan recruit Karim Janat, Mominul Haque and Tanvir Islam shared one wicket respectively. But Tanvir was phenomenal in terms of economic rate allowing 10 from his four overs with an economy rate of 2.25.Chasing ordinary target of 97, one of the title claimant Comilla had been struggling to set partnership and won the easy game making tougher. Former South African captain Faf du Plesis was the first Comilla better to depart scoring couple of runs while his compatriot Cameron Delport got out on 16. Shohag Gazi claimed the wickets of both the Proteas openers.Mominul scored 15 runs batting on three while skipper Imrul Kayes was dismissed on 10. Nahidul stayed on the middle for 16 runs and wicket keeper Maidul Ankon was unbeaten on nine as Comilla confirmed the victory keeping two wickets at hand with two balls to spare.Comilla were six miles away to win before commencing the penultimate over and Kesrick Williams conceded four runs off his first four deliveries and ensured Comilla's victory giving two wides in next two deliveries.Nazmul Islam Apu was the leading Sylhet wicket-taker, who hauled three off 17 while both Mosaddek and Gazi got two wickets for 10 and 30 runs respectively. Taskin Ahmed got the rest one for 19 runs.Nahidul named the Player of the Match for his two wickets with the ball and 16 runs with the bat.No match will be held today and the tournament will resume on January 24 with the match between Fortune Barishal and Minister Group Dhaka whereas Khula Tigers will engage with Chattogram Challengers in the under-light affair of the day.