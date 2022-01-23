Video
Students protesting at Nilkhet quit after assurance of holding exam

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269
Staff Correspondent

Degree students of seven Dhaka University-affiliated colleges left Nilkhet intersection on assurance from teachers of holding their examination as soon as possible.  The protesting students withdrew their blockade at 11am on Saturday.
Over 100 students took to the streets around 9:00am and staged demonstrations for nearly two hours, disrupting morning rush-hour traffic in the busy area.
A student, on condition of anonymity told the daily observer that they were not informed about the suspension of their exams earlier and they came to know about the same only after reaching the test centres.
After staging their protest till 11:00am, the students went to the Dhaka University campus to meet the controller of exams. Later they went to meet the Eden College authorities at the controller's request.
Government Bangla College student Rabeya said, "We blocked the busy Nilkhet crossing to protest the sudden suspension of our exams." Vehicular movement on the busy road remained halted for two hours following the protest, causing immense sufferings to commuters.
After talking with Eden College Accounting Department's assistant professor Khairul Basher and some other teachers, the protesting students left the road. They assured them to take the examination soon after discussing the issue with the authorities concerned.



