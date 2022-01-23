Video
Bus rams into CNG, kills 3

Driver, helper nabbed

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the driver and helper of a bus of Saintmartin Paribahan which hit a CNG-run autorickshaw, leaving three passengers dead on the spot on Friday.  The arrestees are driver Delwar Hossain Dinar and helper Korban Ali.
They were arrested from Manikganj town and and Dhaka's Jatrabari area on Saturday, confirmed RAB-10 opeartion officer ASP Enayet Kabir Shoaib on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier, Abdur Rahman, 60, an inhabitant of Ujirpur upazila in Barishal; his daughter Mosammat Sharmin Akter, 35, and her husband Riazul Islam, 45, were killed when the Saintmartin Paribahan bus hit the CNG autorickshaw near the Institute of Child and Mother Health at capital's Matuail at about 7:05am on Friday. Coming to Dhaka from Barishal by a launch, they were going to their Matuail house by the CNG autorickshaw.
Sharmin's six-year-old daughter Bristy Akter and the auto-rickshaw driver Rafiqul Islam survived narrowly the accident. They are undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The family members arrived in Dhaka to visit Abdur Rahman's wife Shahida Begum who is under treatment at National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital in Mohakhali.


