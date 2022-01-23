Citizens’ probe body

A 16-member Citizens' Investigation Committee has found the negligence of four government officials, four launch owners and four others in the Jhalakathi MV Abhijan-10 fire incident that claimed the lives of 50 people.

Ashish Kumar Dey, the chief coordinator of the committee, came up with the information while speaking at a press briefing at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Saturday.

The committee was formed to find out the reasons behind the fire that caused so many casualties in the MV Abhijan-10 passenger launch, identify those responsible and make necessary recommendations for building a risk-free, people-friendly marine communication system.

Those who were found responsible in the investigation are Joynal Abedin, joint director of Marine Safety and Traffic department of Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Dinesh Das, its transport inspector, Mohammad Habibur Rahman, inspector of Department of Shipping, Ship Surveyor of the same department Mahbubur Rashid, four owners of the launch-Hamjalal Sheikh, Shamim Ahmed, Russel Ahmed and Ferdous Hasan Rabbi, first-class master Md Riaz Shikdar, second-class master Khalilur Rahman, first-class driver Masum Billah and second-class driver Abul Kalam.

The committee also placed 25 recommendations like bringing those responsible for the incident to book. "Or else, the tendency of negligence in duty will increase alongside accidents," said the committee. The committee also suggested realising the compensation money from those responsible for the accident, including owners, masters, drivers and government officials.

It also recommended deployment of Ansar members or security guards at the water vessel for ensuring security of the passengers, installation of necessary close circuit cameras in engine rooms, launch entrances and sensitive points like master bridge, inclusion of fire safety issues while designing vessels, building vessels following proper designs, ensuring fire-safety measures and collecting permits from Fire Service Department and steps for examining water vessels by fire service men by the next six months. -UNB











