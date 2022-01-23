Spl allocation stressed for coastal belt

Representatives of civil society have demanded special allocation in the national budget for tackling the adverse effects of climate change and the development of the coastal areas.

They also noted that gradually various crisis is increasing to the life of the coastal people due to the negative impact of climate change.

Referring to the Coivd-19 pandemic, they said that since the beginning of Covid-19, Corona infections and natural disasters each year have exacerbated the crisis.

In this situation, special financial support is needed to these coastal people to address some important needs including sustainable embankment construction, drinking water, medical facilities, and so on.

They made this demand at a human chain and a gathering in front of the Dhaka Reporters Unity jointly organized by Leaders and Sundorbans Movement for Coastal Protection (SMCP), non-government organizations.

Nikhil Chandra Bhadra, Convener of MCP presided over the programme while other civil society representatives including Paribesh Bachoy Andolan Chairman Abu Naser Khan, Aminur Rasul Babul from Unnoan Dhara Trust, Railway Protection National Committee's President Haji Mohammad Shehid, Green Club of Bangladesh General Secretary Ashish Kumar Day, Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan Joint Secretary Mihir Biswas, Scan General Secretary Maniruzzaman Mukul, former student leader Rafiqul Islam Sujan, Sakila Parvin from Sachatan Shagtha and others spoke at the event.

The speakers also demanded effective initiatives to ensure the development of the coastal people.

They also noted that various adaptation methods from the local community should be included in the policy so that people from other areas vulnerable to climate change impact will be able to adopt such indigenous knowledge.

Referring to the government's various development projects they said that the policymakers must give priority to the interest of the coastal people in adopting future projects.

They also provided a set of recommendations including destroyed embankment renovation which is destroyed either by floods or cyclones, engaging local people in framing emergency funds and embankment management, and permanent solution of the drinking water.

Speakers at the rally said that the government led by Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has taken up two mega projects for the construction of sustainable embankments emphasizing the aspirations of the people but it is unfortunate that still the implementation of this project has not begun.







