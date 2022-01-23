EC formation Bill to be placed in parliament today

The much-talked-about Bill, "Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Bill-2022", will be placed in parliament on (Sunday) as the government wants to have a law in this regard as per the Constitution.

According to the business schedule of Sunday's parliament sitting, Law Minister Anisul Haq will place the draft law on the Election Commission formation.

After placing of the proposed law, the law minister will propose to send the Bill to the parliamentary standing committee on the respective ministry for scrutiny and submit it before the House, according to a notice on parliament activities.

The Cabinet, in its Monday's meeting held at the Cabinet Room of the Jatiya Sangsad with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, cleared the draft Bill.

As per the proposed law, a search committee will be formed taking approval from the President over the constitution of the Election Commission.

The search committee will recommend the names of suitable candidates before the President to appoint the CEC and other election commissioners," the Bill says.

The move came just one month before the expiry of five-year tenure of incumbent Election Commission, led by CEC KM Nurul Huda, as it is going to complete its five-year term in mid-February. -UNB









