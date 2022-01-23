Sakshi Handa topmost Global HR Leader in BD



Sakshi Handa

Sakshi has been awarded the prestigious award for her excellent contribution and professional achievements as a purpose-driven thought leader in the field of Human Resource Development, especially in Bangladesh.

She will be officially conferred the title at the 30th Edition of the World HRD Congress and Awards Ceremony, to be held in March in Mumbai, India, says a press release.

'The Top Most Global HR Leaders' selection, is a part of World HRD Congress which marks its 30th year in 2022. It is an iconic listing of HR leaders and professionals who have created value with immense talent, ethical conduct and demonstrated standards of professionalism and performance.

In its three decades long journey, the World HRD Congress has been bringing together over thousands of professionals in attendance from over 133 countries and is one of the largest rendezvous for HR professionals globally.

With 17 years of rich HR experience, Sakshi Handa is the HR Director at Unilever Bangladesh since September 2019. In her last 15 years with Unilever across India and now Bangladesh, she has acquired deep expertise of partnering business and leading teams within South Asia. Her professional skills and experiences range from Business and Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions, Change Management, Capability and Leadership Development, Employee Engagement, Employer Brand and Rewards.

A proud alumnus of 'DPS RK Puram', Sakshi earned her Masters degree from the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai and Bachelors from Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University. She is an active Mentor for younger talent across the Organization and prides herself for her core values of Courage, Curiosity, Care and Connect.

Sakshi's motto is to 'Be More' and she brings it to life by being a 'Force for Good', volunteering for community and charity programs with a deep intent of giving back, as well as through her writing, art, story-telling and wellbeing pursuits.

Expressing gratitude on her recognition as a thought leader in HR, Sakshi Handa, who describes herself having a mind for business and a heart for people, said, "I am immensely grateful to the organisers and the Jury for awarding me with this honor. On behalf of Unilever Bangladesh, it would be a privilege for me to humbly accept this award as a testimony of Unilever's commitment towards people developmentI believe in the power of Compassionate Leadership, empowering my team to lead with an employee-centric approach and making the HR function a strategic partner to the business."