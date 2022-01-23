Total, Chevron to exit Myanmar amid rights abuses

PARIS, Jan 22: Energy giants TotalEnergies and Chevron said Friday they would leave Myanmar following pressure from human rights groups to cut financial ties with the military junta since last year's military coup.

International pressure has been building against the junta since the February 2021 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced to four years in prison this month and faces five new corruption charges.

Western powers have imposed sanctions on the junta while some international companies have quit the country, temporarily halted operations or suspended business transactions

The junta will lose key financial partners with the withdrawal of French oil major TotalEnergies and US firm Chevron from the Yadana gas field in the Andaman Sea, which provides electricity to Myanmar and Thailand.

"The situation, in terms of human rights and more generally the rule of law, which have kept worsening in Myanmar... has led us to reassess the situation and no longer allows TotalEnergies to make a sufficiently positive contribution in the country," the French oil company said.

The coup was followed by a crackdown on dissent that has left 1,400 civilians dead, according to local monitoring groups.

US energy giant Chevron said it was leaving "in light of circumstances in Myanmar".

"We have reviewed our interest in the Yadana natural gas project to enable a planned and orderly transition that will lead to an exit from the country," said spokesman Cameron Van Ast.

The military has vested interests in large swathes of the country's economy, from mining to banking, oil and tourism.

Human Rights Watch welcomed the French company's withdrawal and called for governments to "prevent any other unscrupulous entities from entering the market".

"Total's announcement does highlight how pressure from investors and human rights focused business can work. Governments no longer have an excuse to delay imposing targeted sanctions on oil and gas entities," HRW Myanmar researcher Manny Maung told AFP.

On Friday, the junta sentenced a member of Suu Kyi's ousted National League for Democracy party, Phyo Zeyar Thaw, to death on terrorism charges.

Since the coup, British American Tobacco and French renewable energy firm Voltalia have left the country.

Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor, which divested its local subsidiary, this week sold its stake in a Burmese digital payments service over the coup.

Italy's Benetton and Sweden's H&M suspended all new orders from the country last year.

HRW says natural gas projects are Myanmar's single largest source of foreign currency revenue, generating more than $1 billion every year. -AFP









