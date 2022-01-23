vivo’s colour changing smartphone V23 5G goes on sale

vivo's colour changing smartphone V23 5G, launched recently, went on sale from Saturday at Tk 39,990 a piece, said the leading the global smartphone industry,

This device offers its users a dual front camera setup with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera for a superior selfie experience, says a press release.

The high resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie front camera features the latest ISOCELL 3.0 technology that increases light sensitivity to deliver perfect images even in low light conditions.

This front camera provides users with Eye Autofocus that enables the subject to be the centre of attention. The 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera in the front on the other hand achieves a 105 wide angle field of view for the perfect group portraits. The front camera also flaunts the AI Extreme Night Portrait mode that supports night life photography by reducing noise and improving the image quality through machine learning.

The V23 5G rear camera is a triple camera setup including a 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera.

The users can click high resolution shots of natural landscapes with this camera. It really shines with the addition of the Super Night Mode and the Bokeh Flare Portrait mode.

The device is built with the Metal Flat Frame and the trendy Color Changing Fluorite AG Design that is a result of vivo's two year long research. This futuristic design comes with the high standard specifications of 8GB RAM in addition to the 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 and a 128GB ROM. A 4200mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge that powers the smartphone faster.

The phone offers phenomenal performance with these specifications. Furthermore, the vivo exclusive Funtouch OS 12 goes hand in hand with the specifications for an optimum experience.







