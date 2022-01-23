

Nagad wins Best Innovative DFS Award in Dubai

Earlier in July 2021, Global Economics ltd declared Nagad as the winner of the "Best Innovative DFS Award". As a part of the announcement, the publication has recently arranged a largely attended award ceremony on Thursday at Sangri - La Hotel, Dubai.

Faisal Choudhury, Director of Nagad and K M Ayreen Aziz, Head of Strategic Alliance received the award on behalf of Nagad.

'The Global Economics Awards' aimed at recognizing the best market players within their respective industry. The publication acknowledged and recognized Nagad, under the criteria of digital transformations in technological innovation through the 'Best DFS Award'.

Commenting on the Global Economics Limited Ltd Award, Nagad's Cofounder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said: "This award is a wonderful milestone for Nagad, as we have been working towards digitalizing the country through introducing affordable innovative solutions for our customer, from the beginning of our journey."

Earlier in October 2020, Inclusive Fintech 50, a group of global organizations, selected Nagad as the best fintech start-up for 2020. Nagad won the World Information Technology and Services Alliance Global ICT Excellence Award 2020 as the first Bangladeshi MFS for its outstanding contribution in promoting financial inclusion. Nagad was awarded by the government for its role to building Digital Bangladesh at the Digital Bangladesh Fair 2020. The MFS operator currently has 5.70 crore users and a daily transaction volume stood at Tk 750 crore.









