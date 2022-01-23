Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MBL strategic business conference held

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Business Desk

MBL strategic business conference held

MBL strategic business conference held

The Strategic Business Conference- 2022 of Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) was held virtually on Saturday. Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank was the chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the conference, says a press release.
A. S. M. Feroz Alam and  Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairmen; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman, Executive Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; M. Amanullah, Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain & Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors and Mati Ul Hasan, AMD of the bank spoke in the conference. The Head of 150 branches, In-charges of 20 Sub-branches, Zonal Heads and Head of Divisions participated in the conference.
Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs and CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, were also present with other senior executives and officers of the Bank.
Bank's Chairman thanked the heads of branches and divisions for their success in combating Covid pandemic and achieving organizational goals as well as for providing superior customer services.
He also presented a strategic work plan to reach the Bank's expected business target for the current year with effective and efficient management.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of Mercantile Bank Ltd advised the Executives and Officers to ensure best possible customer services with latest technology based banking.
He also urged his colleagues to reach the Mercantile Bank services to the unbanked and underprivileged population to make Mercantile Bank as an "Enlightened Bank". Besides this, the CEO suggested his team members to reach Mercantile Bank's 'Agent Banking' and 'Islamic Banking Window' services closer to the customers.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sakshi Handa topmost Global HR Leader in BD
Total, Chevron to exit Myanmar amid rights abuses
vivo’s colour changing smartphone V23 5G goes on sale
Nagad wins Best Innovative DFS Award in Dubai
MBL strategic business conference held
Southeast Bank holds business policy and planning confce
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
DCCI Business Institute opens courses on taxes


Latest News
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Keep up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: FM urges UK
Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan
Unilever's Sakshi named among top global HR leaders in Bangladesh
Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Govt, private offices to run with 50pc manpower from Monday
Trial proceedings on FR Tower design forgery case to continue: HC
15 poets, authors to get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Even a VC has no guts to quit without govt permission: Manna
Most Read News
Chattogram outplay Dhaka to register first win
90 tonnes of US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalized again
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Bangladesh sees daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission
Who's this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?
17 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues
7 killed, 28 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft