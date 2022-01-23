

MBL strategic business conference held

A. S. M. Feroz Alam and Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairmen; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman, Executive Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; M. Amanullah, Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain & Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors and Mati Ul Hasan, AMD of the bank spoke in the conference. The Head of 150 branches, In-charges of 20 Sub-branches, Zonal Heads and Head of Divisions participated in the conference.

Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs and CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, were also present with other senior executives and officers of the Bank.

Bank's Chairman thanked the heads of branches and divisions for their success in combating Covid pandemic and achieving organizational goals as well as for providing superior customer services.

He also presented a strategic work plan to reach the Bank's expected business target for the current year with effective and efficient management.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of Mercantile Bank Ltd advised the Executives and Officers to ensure best possible customer services with latest technology based banking.

He also urged his colleagues to reach the Mercantile Bank services to the unbanked and underprivileged population to make Mercantile Bank as an "Enlightened Bank". Besides this, the CEO suggested his team members to reach Mercantile Bank's 'Agent Banking' and 'Islamic Banking Window' services closer to the customers.









