Southeast Bank holds business policy and planning confce

Southeast Bank Limited (SEBL) organised "Business Policy and Planning Conference 2022" to evaluate the business position of the Bank on January 22, 2022.Alamgir Kabir, Chairman of the Bank was virtually connected to the Conference, says a press release.Duluma Ahmed, Vice-Chairperson, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman, Risk Management Committee and Director of the Board and other members of the Board of Directors- Jusna Ara Kashem, Mrs. Rehana Rahman, Md. Akikur Rahman, M. Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominee of Bay Leasing and Investment Limited), Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Md. Rafiqul Islam (nominee of Asia Insurance Limited), Syed Sajedul Karim, Chairman of Audit Committee and Independent Director and Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Independent Director were also connected the Bank's conference virtually.M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of the Bank presided over the Conference.All Head of Branches and Uposhakha and Divisional Heads of the Bank were virtually connected to the conference. The Conference reviewed overall progress of the Bank and chalked out the business policy for the year of 2022.