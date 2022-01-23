Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Southeast Bank holds business policy and planning confce

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Business Desk

Southeast Bank holds business policy and planning confce

Southeast Bank holds business policy and planning confce

Southeast Bank Limited (SEBL) organised "Business Policy and Planning Conference 2022" to evaluate the business position of the Bank on January 22, 2022.
Alamgir Kabir, Chairman of the Bank was virtually connected to the Conference, says a press release.
Duluma Ahmed, Vice-Chairperson,  Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman, Risk Management Committee and Director of the Board and other members of the Board of Directors- Jusna Ara Kashem, Mrs. Rehana Rahman,  Md. Akikur Rahman,  M. Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominee of Bay Leasing and Investment Limited),  Nasir Uddin Ahmed,  Md. Rafiqul Islam (nominee of Asia Insurance Limited),  Syed Sajedul Karim, Chairman of Audit Committee and Independent Director and  Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Independent Director were also connected the Bank's conference virtually.
M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of the Bank presided over the Conference.
All Head of Branches and Uposhakha and Divisional Heads of the Bank were virtually connected to the conference. The Conference reviewed overall progress of the Bank and chalked out the business policy for the year of 2022.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sakshi Handa topmost Global HR Leader in BD
Total, Chevron to exit Myanmar amid rights abuses
vivo’s colour changing smartphone V23 5G goes on sale
Nagad wins Best Innovative DFS Award in Dubai
MBL strategic business conference held
Southeast Bank holds business policy and planning confce
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
DCCI Business Institute opens courses on taxes


Latest News
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Keep up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: FM urges UK
Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan
Unilever's Sakshi named among top global HR leaders in Bangladesh
Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Govt, private offices to run with 50pc manpower from Monday
Trial proceedings on FR Tower design forgery case to continue: HC
15 poets, authors to get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Even a VC has no guts to quit without govt permission: Manna
Most Read News
Chattogram outplay Dhaka to register first win
90 tonnes of US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalized again
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Bangladesh sees daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission
Who's this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?
17 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues
7 killed, 28 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft